T20 Women's Premier League | UP Warriorz cricketers, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi connect with Lucknowites

Cricketers and member of UP Warriorz teams Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor and Anjali Sarvani with actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma visited different schools and colleges in the state capital to meet the locals and establish a connect with them for the third edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL). Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma with Deepti Sharma and Saima Thakor at Amity University

They visited La Martiniere Girls College, Integral University, LBS College, Era College and Amity University over three days.

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma says, “This is our third season, and it makes me happy that people now know that they have a UP team and are supporting us. Humein jaan rahe hain log humein pehchaan rahe hain! I am a UPite from Agra and have visited Lucknow frequently, but this was the first time we got to interact with so many school and college goers. It was too much fun talking and having session with them.”

“It has been much more welcoming than what we had expected. We truly experienced what the famous UP hospitality is all about. It was surprising to see that young girls are not only interested in watching cricket but are super excited to support their own women’s cricket team. There were suggestions at a girls’ school that there should be cricket class,” says Jinisha Sharma, the owner of UP Warriorz, who hopes that in the next season they will have WPL matches in the home ground.

Lucknowite and actor Ali Fazal says, “Women cricketers have been doing so well for the country on the international level and WPL has taken it further to expand the popularity of the game and celebrate our players. I am happy to support the bunch of such talented lot and feel guilty that I should had taken more interest in celebrating women’s cricket like we do for our men’s team.”

“I feel with extreme popularity of men’s cricket the women’s cricket will also get its share of popularity, and we see that happening. I am inspired to know their backstories, struggles and achievements,” says actor Shweta Tripathi.

“I thought people will know a bit about female cricket but itna pyar milege socha nahi tha! We went for a chaat session and itni swadisth chaat khai ki maza aa gaya! I am from Mumbai but have had such chat ever. We also had jalebi-rabri and we had to treat this as a cheat day. Having Ali (Fazal) and Shweta (Tripathi) supporting WPL and adding their fan base is a super advantage for us,” says Saima Thakor.