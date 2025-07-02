Gird your loins! The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production: Everything we know so far

Last month, as per an ET report, we shared that the Devil Wears Prada sequel was projected to go into production, in July — and come July 1, it's happened! The Devil Wears Prada 2 is official in production!(Photos: X)

The Devil Wears Prada 2, has officially commenced filming, as per a Variety report. While Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt were always on board since the announcement, set to step into their iconic characters of Miranda Priestly and Emily Charlton, confirmation when it came to Anne Hathaway returning as Andrea Sachs was left in the lurch.

Well, the holy trinity is coming together (phew) — and so is Nigel! In addition to Meryl, Emily and Anne, Stanley Tucci too will be returning for the sequel to reprise his role of Nigel. Now someone whose NOT returning? Adrien Grenier, who played Nate, Andrea's boyfriend. Now Miranda may or may not be the devil, but Nate? He definitely was.

While the 2006 release followed the templated expectations of the time — of the lead finding herself in simpler things as opposed to the glitz and the glam, the cult status of the film over nearly two decades has made one thing very, very clear. If anybody was holding Andy back from realising her true potential, it was her boyfriend, with his selfish demands and judgmental disposition. Now while there's no gate for Adrien, there definitely is tons of it for Nate, and the OG fans of the film will only be more than happy to not deal with his negativity.

Finally, the Devil Wears Prada sequel has also welcomed a new cast member aboard. Kenneth Branagh, well known for having played Detective Poirot, and even better known for his Academy Award, BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe wins, will be playing Miranda's husband in the part 2.

David Frankel, the OG director of the film, is also returning for the sequel in tow with writer Aline Brosh McKenna. 20th Century Studios, via their very chic intimation, announced that The Devil Wears Prada 2 would be in production right through summer.

Now as the film gets ready for its May 1 release next year, we always have the OG to stream on OTT.