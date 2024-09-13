Tom Hardy returns in Venom: The Last Dance as villain Knull makes his big-screen debut; fans call it ‘stupid’

Sony Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, marking the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the human host to the formidable symbiote Venom. This final instalment of the Venom trilogy promises an intense conclusion to the saga, with a star-studded cast featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Fans can catch the film in theatres on October 25. Sony Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance

Previously, Marvel teased Venom and Eddie's connection to the larger MCU when they were last seen relaxing on a beach before being mysteriously pulled into the MCU during a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). However, in Venom: The Last Dance the storyline returns to Venom’s own world, steering clear of any direct crossover with Spider-Man.

While many were hoping for a Spider-Man and Knull face-off, this movie seems to revolve around Knull’s invasion of Earth, as he sends an army of symbiotes to hunt down Venom and Eddie while they are also being pursued by a group of scientists. Knull is the creator of all symbiotes including Venom, Riot and Carnage — bringing a new level of menace to the story. His character is an ancient being who wields immense power, making him a formidable adversary within the broader Spider-Man lore. Knull's ultimate aim is to capture Venom, who has evolved beyond a mere monster, and to rid him of the light and humanity that now reside within him.

Fan reactions were more dubious than positive. “Hope they don’t waste knull like they did with Carnage,” said one. “Venom trailers never disappoint. It's the movie that is the problem,” said another. “This film looks quite stupid, can't wait to watch,” commented one more. A few fans loved the trailer but expressed their concerns about the cinematized version of the character “Got my hopes up about Carnage and was disappointed. They absolutely better not fuck up Knull. Like holy shit. This just got me VERY excited for the move.”

As the movie approaches its release, fans are brimming with anticipation for the epic showdown between Knull and the symbiotes. While the absence of Spider-Man may be unexpected, the focus on Knull’s battle with Venom promises a gripping finale to the trilogy. Are you ready to watch it?