Wonder Man review: MCU ditches spectacle for a tender story about ambition and second chances

The good

Wonder Man’s greatest strength lies in its intimacy. The show is most alive when it is observing the small, unglamorous realities of acting — rehearsal rooms, self-tapes, creative doubt and the fragile ego that comes with wanting to be seen. The evolving bond between Simon and Trevor anchors the series emotionally, turning what could have been a gimmicky pairing into a deeply felt friendship. Yahya brings a gentle restlessness to Simon, capturing the exhaustion of someone constantly overthinking his own talent, while Ben Kingsley infuses Trevor with warmth, regret and hard-earned wisdom. Their scenes together — often involving nothing more than shared lines, advice or quiet reflection — are among the most affecting moments Marvel has delivered in recent years. The supporting cast, particularly X Mayo as Simon’s blunt but loyal agent, adds humour without diluting the show’s sincerity.