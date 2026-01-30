Wonder Man review: MCU ditches spectacle for a tender story about ambition and second chances

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Buric
Creators: Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest
Rating: ★★★.5
At a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems permanently locked in a race to outdo itself, Wonder Man chooses to slow things down. Released on JioStar under Marvel’s character-first Spotlight banner, the series deliberately steps away from sky-shattering battles and sprawling lore, opting instead for something far quieter — and far more personal. This is Marvel turning its gaze inward, toward failure, insecurity and the fragile hope that keeps artists chasing the next audition.
The series centres on Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an actor who has spent over a decade stuck on the fringes of Hollywood, talented but chronically self-sabotaging. Simon also happens to possess unexplained powers, which he has carefully buried in a world that has little tolerance for “enhanced” individuals after a past on-set disaster. His life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), a once-notorious actor now drifting through irrelevance. Together, they find themselves orbiting a new big-screen reboot of Wonder Man — a project that offers both men a possible second act.
The good
Wonder Man’s greatest strength lies in its intimacy. The show is most alive when it is observing the small, unglamorous realities of acting — rehearsal rooms, self-tapes, creative doubt and the fragile ego that comes with wanting to be seen. The evolving bond between Simon and Trevor anchors the series emotionally, turning what could have been a gimmicky pairing into a deeply felt friendship. Yahya brings a gentle restlessness to Simon, capturing the exhaustion of someone constantly overthinking his own talent, while Ben Kingsley infuses Trevor with warmth, regret and hard-earned wisdom. Their scenes together — often involving nothing more than shared lines, advice or quiet reflection — are among the most affecting moments Marvel has delivered in recent years. The supporting cast, particularly X Mayo as Simon’s blunt but loyal agent, adds humour without diluting the show’s sincerity.
The bad
Those hoping for a conventional superhero arc may find Wonder Man frustratingly restrained. Action is minimal, and when it does arrive, it feels almost incidental to the story being told. Certain narrative detours, including a stylised flashback episode exploring Hollywood’s fear of powered performers, briefly interrupt the show’s otherwise steady emotional rhythm. The series also pulls its punches when it comes to critiquing the entertainment industry, choosing empathy over sharper commentary.
The verdict
Wonder Man is a rare Marvel offering that understands the power of understatement. By sidelining spectacle, it foregrounds ambition, mentorship and the quiet resilience required to keep believing in yourself. It may not satisfy viewers craving bombast, but for those open to a gentler, more reflective MCU chapter, this is a quietly rewarding watch — thoughtful, tender and unexpectedly resonant.