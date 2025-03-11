‘YOU’ Season 5 trailer just dropped and fans cannot get over Penn Badgley's stellar performance; 'it's so joever'

The official trailer for YOU Season 5 just dropped and it promises eager fans a thrilling ride set against the backdrop of New York City. The stakes have never been higher for Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) because this time, it's about his family. “Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person [Kate] who could make it possible,” Joe says in the trailer, setting the stage for a season packed with tension and family turmoil. “Fame definitely took a bit of getting used to, but to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self.” But, as Joe quickly learns, just because you try to bury your past, doesn’t mean it stays buried. The trailer offers glimpses of his ongoing struggle with his dark, violent tendencies, showing a new potential love interest that has Joe warning, “You have a great life. It’s just not worth the risk.” And as always, people from his past come crashing back, ready for revenge. YOU Season 5 trailer

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, with many reacting to the trailer’s intensity. “THAT LOOKS LIKE A SEASON THAT WOULD END ME!” one fan exclaimed. Other fans are already predicting that this season will be Badgley’s best performance yet, with one person writing, “Just give this man his Emmy already because this looks like it’s going to be his best acting yet, in this final season of YOU.” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying, “You can tell Penn put his all into his role and he deserves the Emmy for this final season,” while another fan said, “You better just give this man his Emmy now because from the trailer, it’s clear this is going to be his best performance yet. I’m absolutely blown away by the trailer and the thrilling plot it promises!”

Fans seemed super excited about S5

As the final season of YOU draws closer, fans are bracing themselves for what promises to be an unforgettable conclusion to Joe's story. Alongside Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie, Season 5 will also star Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Griffin Matthews. The season’s official logline reads, “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after…until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

With the trailer now out, it’s clear that this final season is shaping up to be a wild, thrilling ride. Watch it on April 24, 2025!