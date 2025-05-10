How’s the josh, Chandigarh says high sir!

Long queues were witnessed at Chandigarh’s Tagore Theatre, where tricity’s youth on Saturday responded to the call made by the deputy commissioner (DC), inviting volunteers to join a civil defence training programme amid the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Youths gathered outside Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre on Saturday to register for civil defence volunteer programme(Ravi Kumar/HT)

India is currently experiencing its most severe military confrontation with Pakistan in decades, marked by escalating hostilities and widespread blackouts in J&K, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and other border states. The escalation was triggered by Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 tourists dead.

DC Nishant Yadav had urged the individuals above the age of 18 to “step up, get trained, and serve when it matters the most”.

Volunteers at Tiranga Park in Sector 17, Chandigarh (HT Photo)

However, due to the huge turnout, many volunteers were shifted to Tiranga Park in the neighbouring Sector 17. Such was the response to the programme that Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also took the stage to amp up the spirit.

As per DC Yadav, the administration aims to teach civil defence rules, basic police procedures along with relief and rehab work.

I started my army training today itself.

Gaurav, a resident of Chandigarh, who is preparing to join armed forces, said, “I started my army training today itself. I always wanted to serve the nation, and this is my time to roar.”

Urvi and Pragya Kainth, who turned up at Tiranga Park to participate in the programme (HT Photo)

For sisters Pragya and Urvi Kainth, it was like holding the fort. “Our defence personnel are doing so much for the country and us, it’s the least we could do,” said Pragya. “We want to take care of our country in the best way possible. Coming here was such an emotional feeling, which made us more determined to serve the nation,” added Urvi.

Another volunteer, Kashish Saluja, a student from the city, said, “Through this initiative, I can fulfil my dream as well as my responsibility towards my nation and its citizens.