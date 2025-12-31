Faces restored, masks lifted: How police is training AI to be the algorithmic cop

By 2026, Delhi Police plans to install 10,000 artificial intelligence–enabled cameras in the Capital, under the Safe City Project. Equipped with facial recognition and distress-detection technologies, the system is reportedly designed to alert police control rooms to incidents even before an emergency PCR call is made. HT Image

But this is not the force’s first brush with (Artificial Intelligence) AI. Before the cameras arrive, Delhi Police and their counterparts in other parts of India have already been quietly using algorithms to crack cases that human effort alone could not.

Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to predictive policing dashboards or traffic challans. In recent months, the Indian Police has begun deploying AI in far more human ways to solve cases and nab the culprits. From restoring faces, lifting masks, and solving stalled investigations for decades, AI is proving to be a reliable investigative partner in the adept hands of trained Indian police officers.

Here are three interesting cases that demonstrate how the police have leveraged AI as a valuable investigative ally.

When AI unmasked a criminal A few months ago, a masked person snatched a woman’s mobile phone in Delhi’s Dwarka. The crime was captured on CCTV, but he was masked. “At this juncture, the technically sound team of investigators used the technique of Artificial Intelligence to virtually remove the mask from the screengrab of the CCTV footage. His mask was removed with the help of AI techniques,” informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia.

Once that was done, the police were quick to nab the suspect, 23-year-old Afnan Ali from Sadar Bazar. In subsequent raids, the suspect was arrested, the stolen phone was recovered, and the clothes worn during the crime were recovered. During questioning, it emerged that Ali had been released from Tihar Jail just a week prior.

Solving a murder mystery In another case, a murder investigation stalled at the most basic threshold, the lack of identity. Cops found the body of a young man under the Geeta Colony flyover. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was strangulation. This was a murder. However, the face was unrecognizable. So, the police used AI to reconstruct his face. They then printed hundreds of posters and circulated them on social media channels, also.

The breakthrough came when the brother of the victim visited a police station to file a missing person’s complaint for the victim and recognized the poster at the police station.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Hitendra Singh. Four people were later arrested for his murder. AI did not solve the murder, but it restored identity, transforming an anonymous body into a person, and a dead end into an active investigation.