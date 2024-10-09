Menu Explore
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2024 05:56 PM IST

The day of Oct 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Unity in Harmony

Catch It Live on 10 October 2024
Catch It Live on 10 October 2024

Where: AIFACS Gallery, 1, Rafi Marg-Sansad Marg Area

When: October 5 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Dhara ft Kiranmayee Madupu

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: My Big Night

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: October 10

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Nishant Suri

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: October 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
