HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 October 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Unity in HarmonyWhere: AIFACS Gallery, 1, Rafi Marg-Sansad Marg AreaWhen: October 5 to 10Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) #StepUpWhat: Dhara ft Kiranmayee MadupuWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: October 10Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: My Big NightWhere: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: October 10Timing: 1.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughsWhat: Thursday Tickles ft Nishant SuriWhere: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz KhasWhen: October 10Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction