HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 October 2024
The day of Oct 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Kinetics Madras
Where: Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 18 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan-e-Karn az Mahabharata ft Mahmood Farooqui
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: The IIC Experience: A Festival of The Arts | Dhrupad Recital ft Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Confluence of Kathak & Flamenco ft Aditi Dance Collective
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Vali Vadha
Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: The IIC Experience | A Carnival of Comedy Films ft Monsieur Hulot's Holiday
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Balloon Fiesta 2024
Where: Bhalswa Lake, Outer Ring Road
When: October 18 to 24
Timing: 7am to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jahangirpuri (Yellow Line)