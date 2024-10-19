Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2024 05:41 PM IST

The day of Oct 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Kinetics Madras

Catch It Live on 20 October 2024
Catch It Live on 20 October 2024

Where: Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 18 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan-e-Karn az Mahabharata ft Mahmood Farooqui

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: The IIC Experience: A Festival of The Arts | Dhrupad Recital ft Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Confluence of Kathak & Flamenco ft Aditi Dance Collective

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Vali Vadha

Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The IIC Experience | A Carnival of Comedy Films ft Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Balloon Fiesta 2024

Where: Bhalswa Lake, Outer Ring Road

When: October 18 to 24

Timing: 7am to 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jahangirpuri (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

