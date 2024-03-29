 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 29 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 29

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 29, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of March 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: Little Stint Festival | Maati Katha

Catch It Live on March 29

Where: The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chattarpur

When: March 29 & 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Vaidik

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Ferozeshah Road

When: March 29 to April 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Ajoy Chakraborty

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 27 to 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Peace Begins Here | Good Citizens, Creating an Enlightened Society

Where: Lecture Hall 2, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 29

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: A Fashion Fiesta

Where: The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: March 29

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
