HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 29
The day of March 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Little Stint Festival | Maati Katha
Where: The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chattarpur
When: March 29 & 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Vaidik
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Ferozeshah Road
When: March 29 to April 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Ajoy Chakraborty
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 27 to 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Peace Begins Here | Good Citizens, Creating an Enlightened Society
Where: Lecture Hall 2, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 29
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: A Fashion Fiesta
Where: The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: March 29
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction