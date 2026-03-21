What is on Delhi-NCR’s Eid table and how much it costs amid LPG crisis?

It might appear that the Capital is no longer grappling with the LPG crisis, but that’s not true especially when it comes to the popular food joints that are hotspots around the time of Eid. Narrating a rather grim story, as the festival arrives amid mounting challenges, across the NCR, many restaurateurs say they are feeling compelled to raise the price of popular dishes to offset the surge in cooking costs driven by higher LPG prices of late. But, there are some others who have resolved to bear the brunt and cut down profits, calling it their duty to serve the loyal customers as their Eidi to them.

Mutton Biryani at Jama Majid

Cost: Increased from ₹260 to ₹310 for full plate

“Eid hai, chahte toh nahi hain hum ki daam badhayein par ab kya karein. Agar cyclinder itna mehngaa mil raha hai toh humein bhi daam badhana padhe. Humari poori koshish thi ki na badhayein par ghar bhi toh chalana hai,” says Mohd Taufiq, from Taufiq Dilpasand Biryani Point.

Kolkata Style Biryani in Noida

Cost: No change from ₹499; fewer options on menu; prices may rise by 10% if LPG rates rise more

“We have had to cut down on our menu and have taken off items from it because of the increasing gas prices. But, it’s Eid and a lot of our customers are students so we have taken the decision to not increase the prices yet as we want to keep the positivity of the festival alive and have our customers enjoy. But, if the situation continues we might have to also increase our prices by around 10%.” says Zeeshan Jabbar from Aminia, Sector 18, Noida.