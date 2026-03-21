What is on Delhi-NCR’s Eid table and how much it costs amid LPG crisis?
Amid the US Israel Iran war and its ripple effect on the cost of LPG, eateries across NCR are ensuring that biryani and sheer khurma continue to be part of the Eid celebrations. Some popular food joints raise prices whereas others keep it same as their Eidi to city’s foodies.
It might appear that the Capital is no longer grappling with the LPG crisis, but that’s not true especially when it comes to the popular food joints that are hotspots around the time of Eid. Narrating a rather grim story, as the festival arrives amid mounting challenges, across the NCR, many restaurateurs say they are feeling compelled to raise the price of popular dishes to offset the surge in cooking costs driven by higher LPG prices of late. But, there are some others who have resolved to bear the brunt and cut down profits, calling it their duty to serve the loyal customers as their Eidi to them.
Mutton Biryani at Jama Majid
Cost: Increased from ₹260 to ₹310 for full plate
“Eid hai, chahte toh nahi hain hum ki daam badhayein par ab kya karein. Agar cyclinder itna mehngaa mil raha hai toh humein bhi daam badhana padhe. Humari poori koshish thi ki na badhayein par ghar bhi toh chalana hai,” says Mohd Taufiq, from Taufiq Dilpasand Biryani Point.
Kolkata Style Biryani in Noida
Cost: No change from ₹499; fewer options on menu; prices may rise by 10% if LPG rates rise more
“We have had to cut down on our menu and have taken off items from it because of the increasing gas prices. But, it’s Eid and a lot of our customers are students so we have taken the decision to not increase the prices yet as we want to keep the positivity of the festival alive and have our customers enjoy. But, if the situation continues we might have to also increase our prices by around 10%.” says Zeeshan Jabbar from Aminia, Sector 18, Noida.
Mutton Seekh Kebab & Chicken Tikka at Zakir Nagar
Cost: Increased from ₹200 to ₹235 for mutton seekh kebab; ₹150 to ₹170 for chicken tikka
“Kaafi kum price badhaya hai humne, par badhana padha. Teen guna mehenge mil rahe hain cylinder. Khane ka price badhakar bhi profit mein se kat raha hai. Par Eid hai toh jitna kam ho sake utna kam badhaya hai,” says Shafiq Qureshi, from Shafiq Chiken Tikka Corner, Zakir Nagar.
Mutton Shami Kebab at Nizamuddin
Cost: Increased from ₹80 to ₹95 for full plate
“Hum toh nahi badha rahe the price lekin humaare regular customers ne hi humein bola ki itna loss hua hai jab se cylinder ki problem hui hai. Toh ab Eid hai toh humein prices badha lene chahiye taaki cover kar sakein. Ek customer humein bolkar gaye ki itne saalon se humaare paas kebab kha rahein hai toh unki taraf se humein eidi hai aur zyaada paise dekar gaye. Ek baar sab normal hojaye toh wapis daam purana kardenge,” informs Nisar from Ghalib Kebab Corner in Nizamuddin.
Sheer Khurma at Shaheen Bagh
Cost: Unchanged at ₹40
“Sheer Khurma hum utne mein hi bech rahe hain jitne mein pichle saal bech rahe thhay... Meethi Eid hai kaise badhadein price. It’s quite a problematic situation for us lekin iss saal humaari taraf se humare customers ko yehi humari Eidi hai,” shares Zohaib, from Cool Point at Shaheen Bagh.
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