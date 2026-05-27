Festive mutton delicacies: A culinary journey through Eid ul-Adha traditions

This Eid ul-Adha, kitchens across India are serving slow-cooked mutton delicacies passed down through generations. From rogan josh to Calcutta biryani, here’s a look at the iconic mutton dishes that define Eid celebrations across the country.

A culinary journey through Eid traditions (Shutterstock)

Bohri-style dabba gosht.

Mumbai

Seal the flavour Chef Poonam Tawde turns to Bohri-style dabba gosht this festive season. Cooked in a sealed pot with spices, herbs and potatoes, the slow-cooked delicacy is rooted in the Bohra tradition of sharing meals together. “It represents the spirit of togetherness and the age-old tradition of sharing festive meals with loved ones during Eid,” says Tawde.





Kaleji masala

Hyderabad

Kaleji comes first Home chef Nadia Akhtar keeps Eid rooted in tradition with kaleji masala — fresh mutton liver sautéed with spices, onions and herbs. “In many households, Kaleji is among the first delicacies prepared after the sacrifice,” says Akhtar, making it one of the most nostalgic Eid dishes.





Calcutta-style mutton biryani.

Kolkata

Potato stays, okay? Chef Amrit Sen celebrates Eid with Calcutta-style mutton biryani — fragrant rice, tender mutton, subtle spices and the city’s iconic potato. “During Eid ul Adha, biryani becomes a symbol of celebration, hospitality, and communal dining, bringing people together over one comforting platter,” says Sen.





Mutton Rogan Josh

Delhi

A Kashmiri classic Mudassir Qureshi, Chef de Cuisine at a five-star hotel, swears by Mutton Rogan Josh with Khameeri Roti this Eid. Slow-cooked with Kashmiri spices and browned onions, the rich curry paired with soft fermented bread captures the indulgent spirit of festive feasting. “It reflects the royal indulgence associated with Eid feasting and the joy of sharing hearty meals with family and guests,” says Qureshi.





Roasted Mutton Raan,