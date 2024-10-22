Gongura Mamsam: Spicy and sour mutton curry

The culinary gem of Andhra Pradesh Gongura Mamsam is a traditional dish from Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its unique blend of flavours. The dish features tender mutton cooked with gongura leaves, also known as sorrel, which imparts a distinct tanginess. This culinary creation reflects the rich heritage of Andhra cuisine, characterised by bold spices and vibrant ingredients. Historically, gongura has been a staple in Telugu households, often used in various preparations, including pickles and dals. Gongura Mamsam is particularly popular during festive occasions and showcases the region’s hospitality and culinary finesse, making it a beloved dish across India. Gongura mutton

Combining rich mutton with zesty sorrel leaves

Start by boiling 250g of mutton with turmeric, salt and ginger-garlic paste. Heat two tablespoons of refined oil in a separate pan, then sauté six cloves, three cardamoms, and one stick of cinnamon until fragrant. Add three tablespoons of chopped onions and cook until translucent. Incorporate 100g of gongura leaves and spices like red chilli powder and coriander powder. Finally, mix in the boiled meat, add water, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Serve hot with rice for a delightful meal

Special Tips:

Sear the mutton: This enhances flavour before pressure cooking.

Smooth paste: Grind the gongura leaves for better texture.

