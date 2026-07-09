Anne Hathaway's custom Louis Vuitton gown is maternity style goals

Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway wore a rich chocolate-brown gown that balanced structure with fluidity. The look featured a sculptural ruffled leather bodice with an empire waist that gracefully skimmed over her baby bump before cascading into a flowing pleated silk skirt. The soft movement of the plissé fabric contrasted beautifully with the textured bodice, creating a look that felt both contemporary and timeless.

Anne Hathaway delivered another memorable maternity fashion moment at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey. The actor embraced earthy elegance in a custom Louis Vuitton creation by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Hathaway kept the styling understated, allowing the craftsmanship of the gown to take centre stage. She accessorised with sparkling Bulgari jewellery, while her softly styled hair and natural makeup complemented the romantic silhouette.

The appearance marked another standout chapter in Hathaway's The Odyssey press tour, which has already seen the actor experiment with bold maternity dressing in New York and dreamy gowns in London.