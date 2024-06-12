 From dresses to workwear tops: Embrace the peppiness of the puffed style - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi
From dresses to workwear tops: Embrace the peppiness of the puffed style

ByShweta Sunny
Jun 12, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Embrace the peppiness of the season and pull out all the stops in the old-school puffed sleeve fits like these fashionistas

Polka affair

Sonam A Kapoor in a sheer white puff-sleeved tulle dress (Photo: Instagram)
Sonam A Kapoor in a sheer white puff-sleeved tulle dress (Photo: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif in a black polka dot dress with puffed sleeves(Photo: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif in a black polka dot dress with puffed sleeves(Photo: Instagram)

For a date night look, recreate actor Katrina Kaif’s look in a black polka dot dress with puffed sleeves. Featuring a figure-hugging silhouette, ruched details and a turtle neck, this dress is perfect for dinner at a rooftop restaurant.

Sheer killer

Sonam A Kapoor in a sheer white puff-sleeved tulle dress with embroidered mint green camellia flowers (Photo: Instagram)
Sonam A Kapoor in a sheer white puff-sleeved tulle dress with embroidered mint green camellia flowers (Photo: Instagram)

For your next get-together, take notes from Sonam A Kapoor. The actor’s sheer white puff-sleeved tulle dress with embroidered mint green camellia flowers and Peter Pan collar is a dreamy ensemble. Perfect for the cottagecore aesthetic, pair it with statement floral earrings and white pumps.

Green reign

Karisma Kapoor dons a green maxi dress featuring puffed sleeves(Photo: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor dons a green maxi dress featuring puffed sleeves(Photo: Instagram)

For a day out on the town, slip into a green maxi like actor Karisma Kapoor, whose dress features puffed sleeves. This elegant number, with long sleeves and a modest V-neckline makes maximum impact in a minimal style.

Work it right

Like Samantha Prabhu, a crisp white shirt with balloon sleeves is perfect for your workwear wardrobe(Photo: Instagram)
Like Samantha Prabhu, a crisp white shirt with balloon sleeves is perfect for your workwear wardrobe(Photo: Instagram)

Want to incorporate these quirky sleeves into your work wardrobe? Let actor Samantha Prabhu’s crisp white shirt with balloon sleeves act as inspiration. Style this statement blouse by tucking it into a pair of high-waisted straight jeans. Soft wavy hair and brown lips complete the look.

Pink love

For a feminine style, recreate Shanaya Kapoor's look in a light pink puffed sleeve mini dress(Photo: Instagram)
For a feminine style, recreate Shanaya Kapoor's look in a light pink puffed sleeve mini dress(Photo: Instagram)

Whether you’re going on vacation or on a coffee date, adopt the pink state of mind à la actor Shanaya Kapoor. A light pink puffed sleeve mini dress is effortless, while looking stylish.

STYLE IT RIGHT

  • Opt for a solid-hued dress or top with puffed sleeves. Avoid tops with prints -or in colour-blocking styles.
  • Pair a fitted puffed sleeve top with a pleated skirt for a soft feminine look.
  • Tuck the top into your pants to let the sleeves do all the talking. For a puff-sleeved dress, cinch your waist with a belt.

Inputs by stylist Simran Arora

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / From dresses to workwear tops: Embrace the peppiness of the puffed style
© 2024 HindustanTimes
