Hairstyles that scream party on top for this new year

Wondering how to stand out this New Year? Let your hair take center stage with polished yet playful styles, like Kylie Jenner’s recent updo, which became the highlight of her festive look. These styles are appealing due to the mix of fun and finesse they bring, and hairstylist Swapnil Kashid agrees, “Hairstyles that feel celebratory without being costume-y are key. Sculpted buns, braids, and accessories add instant drama and confidence, turning your hair into the finishing touch that completes the whole look.”

Bring the glam into the new year with these celeb approved hairdos