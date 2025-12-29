Hairstyles that scream party on top for this new year
Set the tone for year-end glamour with sleek updos, bold buns and modern twists on classic styles the celeb way; here’s how to take cues from the best
Wondering how to stand out this New Year? Let your hair take center stage with polished yet playful styles, like Kylie Jenner’s recent updo, which became the highlight of her festive look. These styles are appealing due to the mix of fun and finesse they bring, and hairstylist Swapnil Kashid agrees, “Hairstyles that feel celebratory without being costume-y are key. Sculpted buns, braids, and accessories add instant drama and confidence, turning your hair into the finishing touch that completes the whole look.”
Pearl party
Laufey’s updo proves that festive hair doesn’t always have to be dramatic. With pearl accents and softly curled hair strands that frame the face, it’s an ideal look for elegant New Year party. “Request a clean side part with a soft low bun, face-framing gelled tendrils, and pearl accents placed along the hairline for an elegant touch,” says hairstylist Abdul Layek.
Twisty slick
Ananya Panday’s sleek updo channels old-school glamour with a party-ready finish. It’s the kind of hairstyle that pairs perfectly with statement outfits and heavy embellishment, letting your face and ensemble shine. “Ask for a sleek, modern bun, and make sure the slick back has no flyaways, and one sculpted curl styled onto the forehead as the focal detail,” advises Swapnil Kashid.
Braided flair
Kylie Jenner’s sculpted braided updo is perfect for a dramatic year-end entrance, with braids and sections shaped into a polished, playful bun. “Ask for an ultra-slick base with structured braids and hair sections woven into a layered twisted bun at the back, finished with a high-shine, glassy gloss so the detailing really pops,” says hairstylist Swapnil Kashid.
Festive flip bun
FKA twigs’ sculptural bun is pure high-fashion, perfect for end-of-year parties. The looped bun paired with boldly styled baby hairs adds a futuristic glam finish. Hairstylist Abdul Layek advises, “Ask your stylist for a tight slick back shaped into a sculptural looped bun, with each section fluid like a ribbon, sharp baby hairs, and maximum hold for a fashion-forward finish.”
Sky-high glam
Tamannaah Bhatia’s voluminous french roll is pure elegance, making it a perfect pick for end-of-year parties that call for impact. “Tell your hairdresser you want volume on the top with a subtle French roll that adds height while giving a very sculptural finish to keep the look experimental but also polished,” says Swapnil Kashid.