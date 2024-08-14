Priyanka Chopra gets mushy with Nick Jonas in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana

Priyanka Chopra joined husband Nick Jonas at the premiere of his latest film, The Good Half. The power couple arrived on the red carpet with Priyanka's see-through gown from Dolce & Gabbana stealing the spotlight. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Good Half premiere in LA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (source: instagram)



Chopra dazzled in this sheer Dolce & Gabbana gown that perfectly melded elegance and oomph. The dress was adorned with a delicate lace-embroidered floral pattern in a gold tone. The one-shoulder design, paired with a full-length sleeve, gave the ensemble a dramatic flair, while the side thigh-high slit added a sultry touch. A black ribbon belt cinched her waist and accentuated her silhouette, with scalloped borders and a floor-length hem completing the ethereal look. Underneath, Priyanka paired the gown with a black bodysuit, featuring a lace-embroidery with a deep neckline, adding a layer of sensuality.

The actor further accessorized the look with black stilettos along with Bulgari jewels, including bold statement rings, gold hoop earrings, and a striking Serpentine necklace. For her beauty look, she opted for center-parted loose waves, which framed her face with effortless grace. A berry lip shade, subtle smoky eyes, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kohl, rouge-tinted cheeks, and perfectly defined brows completed her glam look, ensuring all eyes were on her.

Not to be outdone, husband Nick Jonas brought his own style game, perfectly complementing Priyanka. He chose a beige blazer with notch lapels, an oversized fit, and a cropped silhouette that added a modern twist to classic tailoring. The look was completed with matching high-waisted pants and a brown scoop-neck tee, accessorized with a silver chain, rings, and chunky black Chelsea boots, making a strong yet understated style statement.