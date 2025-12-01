Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Transform your tie into a chic belt with this simple hack

    Content creator Dina Danh (@dinadanh) just dropped a chic tip to turn a classic tie into a statement accessory, and it is pure style gold.

    Published on: Dec 01, 2025 6:20 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Stepping back into the spotlight quietly in 2025, the old-school tie has become more than just corporate wear. It has now re-emerged as a statement accessory.

    Content creator Dina Danh (@dinadanh)
    Content creator Dina Danh (@dinadanh)

    Content creator Dina Danh (@dinadanh) just dropped a chic tip to turn a classic tie into a statement accessory, and it is pure style gold.

    Here is how to do it in three effortless steps:

    1 The first step is to choose a fancy brooch or tie pin. Think bold, sparkly, or vintage as your statement piece.

    2 The second step is to secure the brooch on the tie and wrap the tie around your waist like a belt. This transforms a simple tie into a structured and eye-catching accessory.

    3The third and final step is to adjust the wrap so it sits snug but stylishly on your waist. The brooch acts as a mini buckle, adding glamour and polish

    Pro Tip: Pair with high-waist trousers, skirts, or dresses. Keep the rest of your accessories minimal so the tie and brooch remain the centre of attention.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Transform Your Tie Into A Chic Belt With This Simple Hack
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Transform Your Tie Into A Chic Belt With This Simple Hack
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes