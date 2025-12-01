Transform your tie into a chic belt with this simple hack

Content creator Dina Danh (@dinadanh) just dropped a chic tip to turn a classic tie into a statement accessory, and it is pure style gold.

Stepping back into the spotlight quietly in 2025, the old-school tie has become more than just corporate wear. It has now re-emerged as a statement accessory.

Here is how to do it in three effortless steps:

1 The first step is to choose a fancy brooch or tie pin. Think bold, sparkly, or vintage as your statement piece.

2 The second step is to secure the brooch on the tie and wrap the tie around your waist like a belt. This transforms a simple tie into a structured and eye-catching accessory.

3The third and final step is to adjust the wrap so it sits snug but stylishly on your waist. The brooch acts as a mini buckle, adding glamour and polish

Pro Tip: Pair with high-waist trousers, skirts, or dresses. Keep the rest of your accessories minimal so the tie and brooch remain the centre of attention.