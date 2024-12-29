‘In his element': Virat Kohli sparks captaincy buzz online after instructing teammates against Australia at the MCG

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, once again stole the spotlight during the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne, Australia. On Day 4 of the match, despite not officially leading the team, Virat’s animated on-field presence—offering tactical advice, adjusting field placements, and engaging bowlers—ignited speculation about his potential return to captaincy. Social media buzzed with fans praising his leadership qualities, with many questioning whether he was subtly stepping into a role that seemed to overshadow the current skipper, Rohit Sharma. On the fourth day of the Test match, there were several incidents where Virat Kohli was seen issuing instructions to Indian bowlers. (AFP)

What happened?

It has been a forgettable series for Rohit thus far. His struggles with the bat in the Test format have been evident, managing just 19 runs across three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Adding to the woes, his captaincy decisions have drawn criticism, with many experts unhappy with his on-field tactics.

Amid this backdrop, Virat's hyperactive involvement on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground raised eyebrows. Fielding at second slip during Australia’s second innings, the former captain was seen frequently conversing with Rohit, often accompanied by animated hand gestures suggesting discussions on India’s strategy and field placements. Virat not only assisted in setting the field but was also observed running up to bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep during their overs, seemingly sharing tactical insights.

What did the experts say?

Virat’s exuberant behaviour caught the attention of commentators, with his actions prompting a variety of reactions. Australian commentator Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, weighed in on Virat’s involvement.

“It would be a captain’s nightmare if the other 10 players kept throwing ideas at him. Virat is animated and keeps approaching Rohit Sharma after every delivery with suggestions. Rohit must have thought he had it covered. That said, one cannot deny Virat’s engagement with what’s happening on the pitch,” she remarked.

Former England cricketer Mark Nicholas also speculated on Virat’s role for the day, stating: “Virat Kohli is extremely animated on the field, as if he is captaining the side.”

Meanwhile, Indian cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar compared Virat’s energetic input to that of Pakistan legend Javed Miandad, who was known for his lively dynamic with then-skipper Imran Khan during their playing days.

When did Kohli last lead India in Test cricket?

Virat last captained India during the 2021/22 tour of South Africa, stepping down following a high-profile fallout with then-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Kohli remains India’s most successful Test captain, having led the side to 40 victories in 68 matches with a win percentage of 58.82. Globally, he ranks as the fourth-most successful Test captain in terms of wins, trailing South Africa’s Graeme Smith and Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.