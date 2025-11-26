Black Friday survival guide: Best deals and tips to not be financially delulu

Black Friday is basically a sport now: endless tabs, lightning deals, and that sinking feeling when your “perfect” item is sold out in 0.3 seconds. It’s tempting to go full impulse-buy mode, but let’s be real: you don’t want to end up with bags full of things you didn't need and an empty bank account. The key? Shop smart, stay strategic, and actually enjoy the thrill without falling into financial delulu. Here’s how to survive the madness and win big. Here’s how to survive the black friday madness and win big

Make a list of things you will actually use Before clicking “buy,” take stock of your priorities. Which categories actually bring value to your life? UInstead of wandering aimlessly through deals, identify the items you truly need or have been planning for months.

Get your hands on price tracking tools Savvy shoppers no longer rely on memory. Tools like Honey or even simple browser extensions can alert you when prices drop. This way, you’ll never pay full price for an item again and will also be able to track the price tage history.

Stack those discounts like your life depends on it Combine coupons, cashback apps, and store memberships for maximum impact. Think beyond single-store savings: using card offers, loyalty points, or app-exclusive codes.

Quality over impulse It’s tempting to grab the trending gadget or viral fashion piece, but pause. Look at longevity, versatility, and real-life use. Spending a little more on something durable often beats buying three cheaper versions that wear out in months.

Don't fall for social influence Influencer hype is entertaining, but it shouldn’t dictate your cart. Follow honest reviews, micro-influencers, and niche communities for authentic insights. These sources often highlight products that are genuinely worth your money, not just the flashiest aspects.

Deals to buy smart this Black Friday Beauty

Nykaa: Pink Friday Sale with up to 60% OFF.

Sephora India: Up to 50% off.

M.A.C Cosmetics: Up to 30% off.

The Body Shop: Buy 2, get 1 free.

Bath & Body Works: Buy 1 Get 1 on select items.

Mamaearth: Get everything at ₹599



Clothing Bershka: Up to 50% off.

Levi’s: Flat 30-50% off.

Adidas: Up to 40-60% off.

PUMA: Extra 30% off at checkout.

Urbanic: Up to 50% off.

Shoppersstop: Up to 50% off.

Victoria's Secret: 40% off on everything.

Tech Sony PlayStation: Select discounts on games and products.

Samsung: A free soundbar, valued up to ₹92,990, with select Vision AI TVs

boAt Lifestyle: ]Up to 75% off.

Dyson India: Save up to Rs. 18,000 on select products.

Noise: Up to 80% off on smart watches & wireless earbuds.

Croma: Up to 50% off.

Lenovo: Up to 30% off on select products.



Home decor Pottery Barn: Up to 60% off.

Home Centre: Up to 60% off.

Pure Home + Living: Flat 50% off.

Living Shapes: Up to 60% off.

Vaaree: Up to 75% off.

Pepperfry: Up to 70% off.

Urban Ladder: Up to 70% off.