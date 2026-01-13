If you've been feeling overtly emotional, on-edge and stagnant at the same time, much like our poster girl Elle Woods, you probably know what we're talking about. Cosmic tough love: Why your feelings are super loud this week (Photo: X)

Psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim (@evannathanielgrim) says, "Everything feels bigger right now." On a scale of 1 to 10, the drama, the joy, the frustration, all of it stands dialed up to an 11. And this is because even though we've had some really promising alignments with the Sun, Mars and Venus in Capricorn for the first push of January, Jupiter has been sitting on the opposite side of the axis in Cancer, doubling and tripling any and all impact. So if you're happy, you've never been happier - and if you feel down in the dumps, you've never felt pain like this before.

Additionally, Chiron is in Aries right in the middle, telling you that you've got some wounds to heal, ones that aren't accessible right away and require some spiritual digging.

Simplifying the situation, if you hate your life right now, it's exactly what the Universe intends for you, says astrologer Amy Demure (@amydemure). You could be deeply unhappy and triggered about not being in the relationship of your dreams yet, or not having scaled certain heights in your career yet or even not having amassed the wealth you believe you deserve. And with Jupiter expanding everything it touches, the amplified stress levels only make sense.

"But this is a good thing", asserts Amy, adding, "This energy is here to wake you up and propel you towards greatness." The Universe is making you fell dissatisfied with your life, thinking about the things that you wish you had that you don't yet have, because those things are meant for you - because they are well within your reach, she affirms. Additionally, you are absolutely meant to notice what you don't like about your life so that you can come up with the solutions to creating the life that you want. This Capricorn energy induced stress is pushing you towards success and will be serving its purpose till January 18 which is when the planets start leaving Capricorn one by one.

The current energies may feel brutal but are supremely potent for manifesting success, so good luck!