Melodi: Parle replies to PM Modi gifting Melody to Meloni, says ‘Sweetening relationships since…’

And if that wasn't enough, a video of PM Modi gifting her something has again gone viral, leaving the fans gushing: Melody! The popular confectionary has been associated with Meloni ever since the friendship between the two country heads blossomed over the years. And the two shot a video together, where he presented it to her. Check it out!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Meloni know how to break the internet. All it takes is a selfie together. Today, they have gone ahead and given their fans an entire photoshoot.

Parle, the brand which manufactures the toffee, didn't waste any time taking note of the free endorsement. They took to Instagram, re-shared the video and captioned it “Sweetening relationships since 1983.”

The comments section was flooded with people stanning the two. Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar commented on PM Modi and Meloni's collab post, “Living for this”. A fan wrote, “We got Modiji x melony bhabhi before GTA VI”

Parle's Insta post saw comments ranging from “Parle melody be like in few days: Out of Stock” to "Stocks after this are gonna touch sky high"