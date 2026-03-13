Bhumi Satish Pednekkar spills the beans about her next film with Imran Khan: ‘It’s this evolved love story’

Not long after the release of her web series The Royals last year, Bollywood actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar took a nine month break from acting. During her hiatus, following the backlash received by the show, the actor focused on mental health and personal growth. In January this year, Bhumi made her comeback to our screens with her new film Daldal . But what’s next? Much to the delight of fans, the actor answered this very question on the new episode of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, spilling the beans about her upcoming film with Imran Khan .

During the interview, Chief Managing Editor Sonal Kalra, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, asked, “And now that you've come back all rejuvenated and Daldal’s also got a good response, what's next on the cards, Bhumi? What is it that's keeping you busy?” Hearing this, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar replied, “I'm very, very thrilled. Jaisa response Daldal ko mila. Main aapko sach bataun… woh Thursday ko aata hai, OTT shows ke saath woh Friday wala concept nahi hota hai. Wednesday raat ko when the show dropped, main Golden Temple gayi thi, wahan 5-6 ghante maine sewa kari, because that is my way of disconnecting. You know, I found like this beautiful spiritual connection with God, and it has changed my life. And I think one thing I would also want to tell all the youngsters, I wish I had found this when I was younger, you know, especially millennials. Humara naa aisa disconnect ho gaya hai with whatever superior energy that exists, and there is an energy that exists, especially in India. We are so lucky. Humare naa DNA me hi hai. And I wish I had found it earlier. Shayad mujhe woh break lene ki zarurat nahi padhti. Because spirituality, your faith, whatever faith you believe in, whatever energy you believe in, woh aapko bohot stable rakhta hai, itna energised rakhta hai aapko. So my biggest advice that I can actually give younger people is that find your connection with God, with the universe. With whatever it is. Bohot important hai. But, main sewa karne gayi thi hai and Thursday maine kisi se baat nahi ki. Maine socha chalo fine. Friday onwards I started getting messages, responses. Saturday tak Daldal was trending globally and maine naa yeh aspiration rakha hi nahi tha show ke liye. Maine kaha haan yaar Indian show hai, dekhenge log. When I started seeing, number one UK, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, America, kuchh ho raha hai. And I think, it happened because I was just so open to receive everything.”

Talking about her much-awaited movie with Imran Khan, Bhumi shared, “And fortunately, maine bohot hi cute film shoot kari hai, right before, you know, I took this break. It was the last day that I decided, OK, now I'm moving on. It was for this film with a great group of people. It is Imran Khan's comeback film, and I am so excited about it because Imran had a genre of rom-coms, and that genre now not nobody is doing. And he's come back with a film which is like his genre but elevated, more mature, more evolved, you know, it's this evolved love story. It has this other incredible actor, Gurfateh (Pirzada) in it as well, and I can't wait for people to see it. Also, like, it was kind of in my bucket list to work with Imran because main unki bohot saari filmo ki fan reh chuki hun, you know, growing up, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and he was like quite the girl crush for everyone. So, it's that and working on a bunch of things. To tell you my most honest answer, I don't know what am I gonna do next, because I had taken some time off. But I have been reading a lot. But I know whatever I do next has to be something that really takes my performance to another level. Warna, theek hai.”

According to buzz, Bhumi and Imran’s upcoming film is titled Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum. The film will be helmed by Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam and will mark Imran’s return to Bollywood after a decade.