‘I had a big crush on Imran Khan’: Reveals Bhumi Pednekkar, opens up about their next film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum

When Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan made his acting debut with the film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, he instantly clicked with the audience as a ‘chocolate boy’. He won his BFF Aditi aka Genelia Deshmukh over in the film, while a lot of female fans were left swooning after watching him onscreen. Well, one such name in the list was that of actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar. The actor herself confessed her crush on Imran as she gears up to share the screen with him in Danish Aslam’s upcoming film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum .

Bhumi Pednekar and Imran Khan are all set to join forces onscreen for the first time ever in the upcoming film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum. Opening up about her co-star and their film in a chat with Indian Express, Bhumi stated, “It’s my most favourite genre. I had a very big crush on Imran Khan when Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008) had come. I remember I saw this Vogue cover of his that had come out when he came into public light after many years because he had a bit of a journey. I was like, what film must this be yaar? I wish I get to do an Imran Khan kind of a film. Six months later, I get a call from them saying, “We’ve got a script. Will you read it?” Honestly, it’s an evolved version of what that genre was because it’s very raw and real. I had a lot of fun working with them.”