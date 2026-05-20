‘Melodi’ gets sweeter: PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni | Video

Meloni captioned the video, “Thank you for the gift.” The moment quickly drew attention online, with social media users reacting to the friendly exchange between the two leaders.

In the video, Meloni can be heard saying, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while holding a pack of Melody chocolates gifted by the Indian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pack of Melody toffee to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday ahead of the high-level diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

The gesture came during Modi’s Italy visit, where the two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen India-Italy cooperation.

PM Modi in Italy Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit comes as India and Italy continue to deepen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchanges.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

The Italy visit is the last leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour that also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

PM Modi in Norway Before arriving in Italy, Modi visited Norway as part of the fourth leg of his tour. He had earlier travelled to Sweden, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday established a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from energy security to digital infrastructure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the five Nordic states underscored the importance of trust-based ties in an era of geopolitical turbulence and uncertainty.