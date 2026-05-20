‘Welcome to Rome’: Giorgia Meloni's message to ‘friend’ PM Modi as he arrives in Italy Melody

“Welcome to Rome, my friend,” she wrote in the X post.

Meloni posted a photo with PM Modi from the Colosseum stands on social media, addressing him as “my friend”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) reached Italy, and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, welcomed him to Rome with a heartwarming photo at the historic Colosseum.

Modi arrived in Italy for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, which included stops in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas.

These include trade—which reached $16.77 billion in 2025—investment, with cumulative FDI of $3.66 billion (April 2000 to September 2025), according to news agency ANI, as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that his visit to Italy would focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

In an 'X' post, Modi said he would meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and would also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security.

"I have landed in Rome, Italy. I will meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and hold discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to strengthen cooperation between India and Italy, with particular attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security," PM Modi said.

Italian deputy PM welcomes PM Modi at the airport PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at the airport, where he was greeted by Italian deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, sharing heartfelt moments with them.

Upon arriving at his hotel in Rome, the Prime Minister witnessed classical and cultural dance as well as instrumental performances organised in his honour.