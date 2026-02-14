Single on V-Day? Go for ‘Romatic Fasting’

Valentine’s Day is no longer just about spending the day with a romantic partner. Increasingly, it’s about doing what feels right, whether that means dining out with friends, watching a movie with your family, or simply staying in and embracing a day of quiet reflection. Gen Z are choosing restorative escapes to calm the body and mind

Recent data supports this shift. A new study by dating app QuackQuack reveals a clear divide in how young and mature daters are approaching February 14. While Gen Z is opting for what it calls “Romantic Fasting,” millennials, by contrast, are navigating the day with careful strategy, almost like a well-planned chess match.

For 33% of daters aged 20 to 26, Valentine’s Day 2026 is a non-event. Many respondents shared that they are deliberately avoiding new matches and refraining from making plans with existing ones around V-Day. This “romantic pause” is a conscious decision, a way to avoid rushed commitments or promises made in the emotional high of the occasion. For Gen Z, skipping the soft launch of a relationship on February 14 is a way of saying that seriousness doesn’t need public validation.

Five in seven daters also admitted that the day often triggers comparison anxiety, hardly a healthy foundation for romance. Nikita (25), a Delhi-based professional, explains, “I’m using these days for self-care and slowing down interactions, just for a bit. I don’t like forced milestones. Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean I have to turn my new match into my boyfriend. I’d rather let it happen naturally.”

Similarly, Aisle Network, another dating app reports that 53% of Indian singles treat Valentine’s Day like any other day, signalling a noticeable decline in social pressure around romance.

So if not a date, what are they choosing instead?

Many are celebrating the with friends, indulging in self-love rituals, or planning intentional solo experiences. Airbnb reports that searches for solo travel around Valentine’s Day have more than doubled year-on-year, suggesting that individuals are using the occasion for personal retreats, moments away from routine, noise, and expectation.

In Rishikesh, influencer Vijay Shri (30) is hosting a three-day women’s retreat from February 14 to 16 focused on self-love and sisterhood. “Valentine’s week coincides with Maha Shivratri, the night of divine love. It’s the perfect association. Valentine’s Day isn’t just about loving someone else; it’s about loving yourself too,” she says. The itinerary includes group chanting, Ganga aarti, and sisterhood sessions designed to foster inner connection.

For those seeking restorative solitude, destinations such as Rawla Narlai in Rajasthan offer spa therapies rooted in Ayurveda, followed by lakeside tea and birdwatching. The Kumaon in Uttarakhand presents another serene escape, with guided village walks and forest trails tailored to a traveller’s pace and curiosity.

Closer to home, solo dining is also gaining traction. IKI&GAI at Sangam Courtyard invites guests to enjoy a table for one with a 50% discount, reinforcing the idea that love begins within.

Pet parents, too, are redefining the celebration. INGRI at Museo, Gurugram, has curated a Valentine’s menu from February 7 to 14 where guests can bring their furry companions and receive a complimentary treat for them, celebrating unconditional love in its purest form.

Meanwhile, NOVY cocktail bar presents “My Person,” a limited-edition four-course cocktail tasting menu that honours chosen love — be it friends, partners, or solo company. The experience unfolds like a relationship, beginning playfully with a rum-based salted caramel popcorn cocktail and progressing through bold, savoury, and comforting notes before concluding with a warm, Japanese tea-inspired dark rum blend meant to be savoured slowly.

The message is clear: Valentine’s Day 2026 is less about grand gestures and more about intentional choices. Whether it’s romantic fasting, solo travel, sisterhood retreats, pet dates, or a quiet table for one, love — in all its forms — is being celebrated on individual terms.