Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj | Actor Aalisha Panwar: I had to fulfill my parents’ dream

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 25, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Actor Aalisha Panwar calls her Maha Kumbh trip the most unforgettable one.

Accompanied by her parents, actor Aalisha Panwar took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and joined the Ganga Aarti.

Actor Aalisha Panwar
Actor Aalisha Panwar

She attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to fulfill her parents' long-awaited dream. "It was my parents’ dream to join the Kumbh at least once in their lifetime. I knew full well that if things didn't work out this time, it might not happen in the near future. So, I left no stone unturned and brought them to the largest Mela to have an out-of-this-world experience,” shares the actor, last seen in Blind Love and Kumkum Bhagya (2023).

Panwar adds that until they eventually reached Prayagraj, there were deterrents. “Many family members and friends who had visited confirmed that the crowd was too huge to handle, and travelling with parents wouldn't be feasible at that time. Seeing my father quiet, I knew I shouldn't change my plan. So, we went and completed all the rituals perfectly."

Talking about her experience taking the holy dip, she says, “When I stepped into the water, I could feel the calmness. The whole experience was unforgettable. There was no panic; just millions of people connected by one belief.”

Aalisha Panwar with her parents
Aalisha Panwar with her parents
