'Never meet your hero': Virat Kohli trolled brutally after altercation with Australia's Sam Konstas goes viral

Netizens, especially cricket fans, have brutally trolled Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, after his altercation with the 19-year-old Australian cricketer Sam Konstas during the first day of the fourth Test match between the two countries as a part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under. Virat Kohli was involved in a heated altercation with Sam Konstas in the fourth test match

"If the ICC doesn’t give Virat a holiday with his family in Sydney, we might as well pack up our bat and ball and go home. Such a shame as the kid absolutely idolizes Kohli. Never meet your hero,” wrote one Twitter user, reflecting the disappointment of fans who felt Konstas, a rising star, deserved better.

Some fans attributed the incident to Kohli’s poor Test form, suggesting he was unable to handle the mounting pressure. One comment read, “Kohli should leave such shouldering and pushing to junior players. He’s in the sunset of his career, where you solidify your legacy. The best way to respond is via your bat.”

Others were far less forgiving, with comments like, “Virat Chokli fighting with a 19-year-old kid. What pathetic behavior. He might be a good cricketer, but he can never be a good person. Shameful.”

What Happened on the field?

The incident occurred during the first session of play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After the completion of the 10th over of Australia’s innings, Kohli and Konstas collided shoulders while crossing the pitch. Both players turned back for a heated exchange of words before umpire Michael Gough and Australian opener Usman Khawaja stepped in to defuse the situation.

Footage from the match shows Kohli veering towards Konstas, leading to speculation that the Indian veteran deliberately instigated the confrontation. While the moment was brief, it has drawn significant scrutiny, particularly given Kohli’s stature as a senior player and former captain.

Cricketing experts weigh in

The altercation has also sparked sharp criticism from cricketing legends and commentators. Ravi Shastri, India’s former head coach, called the incident “unnecessary.” He said, “It’s unnecessary, totally unnecessary. You don’t want to see that. Virat is a senior player and has been the captain of the side. He’ll have his own explanations, but it’s something you don’t want to see.”

Sunil Gavaskar echoed Shastri’s sentiments, saying, “It’s the heat of Test match cricket. But this can be avoidable. I mean, you are walking in a busy street, you see somebody coming towards you, you sway away. There’s nothing. It doesn’t make you smaller if you sway away. You don’t want to see things like this on the field of play. Definitely not.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized Kohli for his actions, saying, “He’s completely acted wrong. I don’t know why a senior pro who’s played for so long – he’s a King – has been rattled by a 19-year-old. Sam Konstas did absolutely nothing wrong there. Virat veered towards him. You can’t do that, you’re just not allowed to do that.”

Alyssa Healy expressed disappointment, noting, “It is probably more disappointing than anything else that an experienced player, one of your best players in the country, is quite visibly looking at the wider picture and made a beeline for the youngest player on the opposition.”

Adding to the chorus of criticism, Ricky Ponting said, “Have a look where Virat walks. Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his [Konstas’] right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.”

What could happen next?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken notice of the incident, with match referee Andy Pycroft set to review it under the Code of Conduct. If the altercation is deemed a Level Two offence, Kohli could face serious consequences, including the accumulation of demerit points that might result in a suspension for the New Year’s Test in Sydney.

A Level One offence, however, could result in a lesser penalty, such as a match fee fine. The incident is already drawing comparisons to Kagiso Rabada’s 2018 clash with Steve Smith, where physical contact led to significant sanctions.

As the cricketing world awaits the ICC’s verdict, the incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between competitive spirit and unnecessary aggression. For Kohli, this could be a pivotal moment to reflect on his on-field conduct and focus on what matters most: leading by example and letting his bat do the talking.