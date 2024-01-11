Putting the ‘Indian’ back in the shuddh desi destination weddings

In his Mann Ki Baat speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged “wealthy families” to hold weddings in India rather than choosing an international destination. Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer

In line with the Vocal for Local initiative, he said this would ensure the nation’s wealth stays within its borders and appealed to all Indians to boost the local economy and promote Indian-made goods.

Resonating with this thought, vendors from the wedding industry feel that this approach not only aligns with the Make in India vision, but also amplifies the vibrant tapestry of our indigenous craftsmanship.

A conscious commitment

“Opting for domestic wedding venues goes beyond mere celebration; it is a conscious commitment to support local communities and artisans,” says Ashima Arora, co-founder of Aroosi Events. Her team actively sources from places such as Dilli Haat and NGOs like Dastkar to promote local artisans.

Apart from the economic aspect, Shrey Bhagat, founder and creative director of Raabta, believes that hosting a wedding at a domestic location is more sustainable compared to overseas spots. He adds, “There are unexplored and picturesque locations in India that would make for splendid wedding destinations. By celebrating on our home soil, we not only contribute to our economy but also showcase the beauty and cultural richness that India has to offer.”

Practical, convenient and desi

While the appeal of hosting your big day at scenic overseas locations is undeniable, international weddings pose a host of challenges. Rasmeen Sawhney, co-founder of Aroosi Events, explains, “Navigating logistical intricacies, bridging cultural differences and contending with language barriers are only a few of these hurdles. The working style abroad differs significantly in both pace and approach. Ensuring regulatory compliance becomes a delicate dance, demanding meticulous planning, creativity and adaptability. Also, the style and production required for Indian weddings often aren’t readily available outside, requiring custom creation or purchase and contributing to higher costs.”

Parthip Thyagarajan of WeddingSutra.com feels that while some “international hoteliers are more aware of the needs of discerning Indian travellers”, the logistical issues are undeniable.

These reasons perhaps explain the meagre number of people turning to international destinations even today. Thyagarajan adds, “Our recent survey of 150 wedding planners from Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Indore revealed that only 10 to 20% of India’s super affluent families opt for destination weddings. Out of this, around 10 to 15% go overseas. This means that many more grand Indian weddings are being held at domestic destinations.”

The choice of location — whether domestic or abroad — eventually depends on multiple factors. Shobhit Jain, co-founder of The Event Casa, says, “It depends on personal preferences, budgets, number of guests, connectivity and availability of venues, among other things.”

No dearth of options here

“Popular destinations in India include Rajasthan, known for its historic cities; Goa, renowned for pristine beaches; and Himachal Pradesh, offering picturesque landscapes and serene hill stations like Shimla and Manali,” says Ashima Arora.

Meanwhile, Parthip Thyagarajan says that the period following the Covid-19 pandemic led to more additions to this list. “During the pandemic, some Indian destinations were doing even better business because even the most affluent, who’d have travelled abroad, had to host the wedding in India. As a consequence, locations like Mussoorie, Dehradun, Siliguri, Mahabalipuram, Coorg, and those around Mumbai, like Alibaug, Lonavala and Karjat, fared very well,” he shares.

How much do couples tend to spend on a wedding abroad?

“On average, one ends up spending around ₹1.5 lakh per person for a wedding spanning two nights,” shares Ashi Jain, co-founder of The Event Casa. Rasmeen Sawhney shares that crafting an ideal international destination wedding for 100 guests entails meticulous budgeting. “Estimating a typical budget is tricky due to the diverse financial scope of weddings. The budget covers various aspects, including venue expenses, travel logistics, accommodation, wedding decor and design, so it can vary for each family,” says Sawhney.