Splitsvilla winner Shrey Mittal: Creative satisfaction is most important for me

Reality show Splitsvilla (2020) winner and Naagin-6 (2023) actor Shrey Mittal believes in doing projects that give him creative satisfaction. He is ready to wait and upgrade his skill rather than jumping into just anything. Shrey Mittal

“I started by winning a major reality show and my last show where I was lead opposite actor Tejasswi Prakash for seven months was TV’s biggest show. So, I want to take a leap forward and do something that is creatively satisfying – story bhi acchi aur character bhi accha ho. I see a lot of people working on TV but lack creative satisfaction. I don’t want to do that and would prefer to wait because creative satisfaction is of utmost importance to me,” says Mittal, 29.

He has already shot for a series. “I have completed a web show with the working title Social Disconnect directed by Karishma Kohli. It’s in the drama-comedy genre where I am paired opposite Sukhmani Sidana along with actors like Ileana D’Cruz, Vihaan Samrat and Anya Singh. It will be released this year sometime,” says the India Waali Maa (2021) actor.

Mittal says he has done good projects but has had his share of lows. “After Splitsvilla I thought my career would boom but two months after the finale we were in mid of the pandemic-infused lockdowns. After my first TV series, I was at home for a year. I was doing a project Raah-e-Ishq but it got shelved. Then I signed up for an action film for which I underwent a two-month training programme but it did not happen. So, I learned the lesson that things don’t go the way you want them to.”

In his non-acting phase, Mittal started prepping himself and exploring other avenues.

“I continued with my training and am learning mixed martial arts as well as other sports. I recently did an acting workshop to upgrade my skills. Besides, I have recently established a post-production studio as filmmaking fascinates me, this is something I will continue with in the future. So, I am polishing myself to do better work and good projects are in the pipeline. Hopefully, we will hear about it soon but until makers announce the projects it’s no point talking about it,” says the Pishachini (2022) actor, who hails from Indore.