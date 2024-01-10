The 6 best places to see the Northern Lights

The aurora borealis is considered the Holy Grail of skywatching, and rightfully so, since the atmospheric phenomenon’s charm has captivated people for millennia—and as of last week, even actor Rajkumar Rao. Here’s an all-you-need-to-know guide to chasing them in 2024. The northern lights, or the aurora borealis can be technically described as a light display resulting from charged particles (electrons and protons) colliding with different gases.

Occurring in Earth's upper atmosphere, this phenomenon produces tiny flashes which when replicated in millions or billions can create the auroras “dance” in the sky. With the magnetic field of Earth steering these particles towards the poles—which creates the Northern and Southern light phenomenon—most “chasers” as they are called travel around the world to observe and revel in the otherworldly sight of blue-green light streaking through the sky and sometimes, Gettin' Jiggy Wit it.

Recently, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha shared a video from their trip to Lapland, catching the auroras in the background. They wished everyone a great New Year and continued to share photographs from their Arctic Circle trip.

An experienced aurora hunter looking to appreciate the geographical nuances or a first-timer in search of an ideal experience? The northern lights call these cities home, shimmering out into the night sky, and here’s an all-inclusive guide to chasing them.

Tromsø, Norway

Just 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Tromsø—an urban city in Northern Norway—is one of the most ‘chased’ destinations for observing the Northern Lights. For the best of convenience and culture, book at a hotel equidistant from the Tromsø Airport and Downtown. After a tour and taste of everything Scandi, travel to the top of Mount Storsteinen on the Fjellheisen gondola or from the balcony of a seahouse in the old fishing village of Sommarøy. An organised tour with a local guide is your best bet in Tromsø where you can opt between an experience and a chase. The key difference? The experience includes additional activities like learning about the Sami way of life, reindeer sledging and more.

Best time to visit: September until early April

Ilulissat, Greenland

The UNESCO World Heritage Listed area of Ilulissat Icefjord, on the edge of Disco Bay, is another prime spot. Home to a cluster of cinema-ready icebergs calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier, the lights can be seen gleaming above the white peaks as they brighten up the sky. On the big day, kickstart with a dog sledging tour. In the evening, strap on your snow hiking shoes and trek to the lookout point near Kangia Ice Fjord before retiring to the Igloo Lodge to watch out for the lights just up above.

Best time to visit: September to the beginning of April

Lapland, Finland

In Finnish Lapland, auroral vacations abound with the lights making approximately 200 appearances per year. Where to head? Think of two words, resort village. Saariselkä, Pyhä, Saariselkä, Kilpisjärvi and more offer pristine nature and clear skies to take in the polar lights. Take a pick from a night at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort near Saariselkä, Cahkal Hotel in Kilpisjärvi (with tailored polar night tours) or seaside glass villas in Kemi.

Best time to visit: December to March

Yukon, Canada

The untamed corner of Yukon Territory is home to teeming wilderness, unspoilt nature bodies and 5000-metre-high peaks that cradle the northwestern province. After a sip of Yukon-roasted coffee and an afternoon dip at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs, join guided viewing opportunities to see the curtains of lights above crisp, dry snow. The Whitehorse Visitor Information Centre is a mandatory visit to learn about the auroras and the region. As the sun sets, Fish Lake is surrounded by visitors setting up their tripod and roasting smores as they wait for the lights to appear.

Best time to visit: Mid-August to mid-April

Hebrides, Scotland

Outer Hebrides, an island chain located just west of mainland Scotland might be the most underrated of the list. Given that the region has some of the darkest skies in the UK—even the Milky Way and Orion Nebula can be seen by the naked eye—the islands of Lewis, Harris, Uist or Barra are prime vantage points. Want to do research-research before you lock in your itinerary, stalk the Aurora Watch Western Isles Facebook page for everything from weather forecasts to aurora hot zones.

Best time to visit: September to April

Lofoten Islands, Norway

Another location tucked inside the ‘aurora oval’, Lofoten’s northern coast, especially the beaches is the best place to be, and all of them can be reached easily by the E10, Lofoten’s main road. Uttakleiv, Haukland or Vik beaches are some of the perfect viewing locations. But that’s not all. “You can witness the Northern Lights directly from your hotel or fisherman’s cabin or engage in unique experiences like Northern Lights safaris on catamarans, horseback, on foot or snowshoes, away from light pollution,” says Ole-Henrik A. Rosenvinge, representative of Visit Lofoten, the official Tourist Board of Lofoten.

Best time to visit: December to March

What is the best time and place to see the aurora?

The best time to visit is between September and March. “The short answer is that you need to be somewhere close to the auroral oval and go outside on a clear, night around midnight to see the aurora. The auroral oval is where the aurora is seen every night--somewhere on Earth there will always be aurora. Places like Reykjavik, Iceland, Tromsø, Norway, Fairbanks, AK, Churchill, MB, and Yellowknife, NT are all places that reside inside the auroral oval, therefore in those places you can see aurora on any night,” says professional aurora chaser and space physics PhD student Vincent Ledvina.