Warren Buffett names his successor: 5 things to know about Howard Buffett, the man set to helm Berkshire Hathaway

After decades of speculation, Warren Buffett, the investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has officially named his successor. The 94-year-old investment guru has selected his middle son, Howard “Howie” Buffett, 70, to take over the reins of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate in a non-executive chairman role — surpassing his siblings Peter Buffett, 66, as well as Susan Alice Buffett, 71 to become the heir. The announcement marks the culmination of Warren's long-term plan to ensure the smooth transition of Berkshire Hathaway, which has a market value of approximately $1 trillion. Howie Buffett alongside dad Warren

Howard Buffett’s journey from farm machines to multinational conglomerates

Howard's career path has been far from traditional, even though he grew up in the shadow of his father’s immense success. Early on, Howie was interested in big machinery and agriculture. He started his own excavating business before moving into farming. Warren, recognising his son’s dedication to the agricultural sector, eventually bought a farm for Howie to manage. Howie has consistently emphasised that he paid his father market-rate rent for the farm, maintaining a professional relationship despite the family connection.

A diverse career background

Howie Buffett had many career paths

Before stepping into a more corporate-focused role, he served in a variety of civic positions. He was a sheriff, worked with the Nebraska ethanol board, and spent years farming. His business experience extended beyond agriculture as he also served on multiple corporate boards, including that of Berkshire Hathaway since 1993. Over the years, Howie’s involvement with other corporations, such as Coca-Cola Enterprises, ConAgra Foods, and Lindsay Corporation, has further sharpened his leadership skills.

Experience at Berkshire Hathaway

For more than three decades, Howie observed and learned from his father’s stewardship of Berkshire Hathaway. His role as a director on the Berkshire board gave him an up-close look at how the conglomerate grew into one of the most valuable companies in the world. In interviews, Howie has expressed gratitude for his father's mentorship, stating that his preparation for the role of chairman comes from years of learning under Warren’s guidance. “I feel I’m prepared for it because he prepared me,” Howie said. “That’s a lot of years of influence and a lot of years of teaching.”

Philanthropic dedication

A major part of Howie's life has been dedicated to philanthropy. His charitable endeavours are extensive, particularly in the area of global humanitarian aid. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Howie’s foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, took an active role in providing assistance to Ukraine. With over $800 million spent on various initiatives, Howie’s foundation has focused on food aid, agriculture, demining and supporting war-crime investigations. Furthermore, Howie's personal commitment to the cause has been hands-on; he has travelled to Ukraine 16 times, meeting with government officials, distributing food, and supporting victims of the war, including those receiving prosthetics through the foundation.

A focus on long-term success

Mr. Buffett has always emphasised the importance of integrity and long-term vision in his leadership style. When asked about his decision to appoint Howie as his successor, Warren was candid: “He is getting it because he’s my son. I’m very, very, very lucky in the fact that I trust all three of my children,” he told the Wall Street Journal. While Howie's role will be non-executive, the transition signals a future where Berkshire’s leadership continues to prioritise values like trust, long-term thinking, and responsibility, both in business and beyond.

As Warren's carefully laid succession plan unfolds, all eyes will be on Howie to ensure that the company valued at nearly $1 trillion continues to thrive and uphold the principles that have made it one of the world’s most successful enterprises.