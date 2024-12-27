Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watch Virat Kohli react as Aussie crowd boo him at the MCG; Fans are reminded of the ‘CSK fan at Wankhede'

BySamarth Goyal
Dec 27, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Netizens were reminded of the infamous incident in 2015 when Virat Kohli was involved in a war of words with a Chennai Super Kings fan 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s fiery reaction to being booed by the Australian crowd during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has sparked a flurry of online reactions. The Indian batter, who was dismissed for 36 on Day 2, turned back towards the stands in frustration after a comment from a spectator seemed to provoke him.

Virat Kohli was provoked after someone from the Aussie crowd said something to Kohli while booing him
Virat Kohli was provoked after someone from the Aussie crowd said something to Kohli while booing him

Fans on social media were quick to draw parallels to a similar incident during an IPL season when Kohli confronted a Chennai Super Kings fan for booing him.

The Indian batter’s confrontation with the crowd came amid a tense series, following a shoulder-bump incident with Australian batter Sam Konstas on Day 1. Kohli was fined 20 percent of his match fee for that altercation, and Australian media have been critical of his behaviour.

Videos of the moment quickly went viral, with fans sharing their views on whether Kohli’s reaction was warranted. Several experts including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and Australian former cricketer Ricky Ponting had criticised Kohli and said his actions on the first day of the Test match were not desirable.

As discussions continue online, Kohli’s fiery temperament remains a point of contention, dividing opinions among fans and critics alike.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On