Watch Virat Kohli react as Aussie crowd boo him at the MCG; Fans are reminded of the ‘CSK fan at Wankhede'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s fiery reaction to being booed by the Australian crowd during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has sparked a flurry of online reactions. The Indian batter, who was dismissed for 36 on Day 2, turned back towards the stands in frustration after a comment from a spectator seemed to provoke him. Virat Kohli was provoked after someone from the Aussie crowd said something to Kohli while booing him

Fans on social media were quick to draw parallels to a similar incident during an IPL season when Kohli confronted a Chennai Super Kings fan for booing him.

The Indian batter’s confrontation with the crowd came amid a tense series, following a shoulder-bump incident with Australian batter Sam Konstas on Day 1. Kohli was fined 20 percent of his match fee for that altercation, and Australian media have been critical of his behaviour.

Videos of the moment quickly went viral, with fans sharing their views on whether Kohli’s reaction was warranted. Several experts including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and Australian former cricketer Ricky Ponting had criticised Kohli and said his actions on the first day of the Test match were not desirable.

As discussions continue online, Kohli’s fiery temperament remains a point of contention, dividing opinions among fans and critics alike.