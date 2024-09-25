Drumroll, please! Cardio drumming is the new workout craze

Say goodbye to boring cardio and hello to a full-body workout that’s all about rhythm and movement. Cardio drumming, the latest fitness craze taking the internet by storm, combines music, movement and fun. This workout trend is a sensation on Instagram and a hit on TikTok, hailed as a game-changing way to boost both physical and mental well-being. Combining aerobic exercise with coordination, it’s a great way to elevate heart health, reduce stress and burn calories

“It’s a fantastic way to elevate the heart rate while improving rhythm, balance and mental focus,” says Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness. “The workout can be tailored to all fitness levels, and it’s especially popular because it combines music with exercise, making fitness more enjoyable for people who may not enjoy traditional cardio,” he adds.

What you need to get in tune with fitness:

Participants use drumsticks to hit a stability ball or similar surface, syncing their movements with music to blend aerobic exercise with coordination and fun. The equipment required for cardio drumming is simple and affordable:

A stability ball or large exercise ball to serve as the “drum”.

A bucket or drum stand to hold the ball in place.

Drumsticks or specialised weighted fitness sticks for resistance.

An exercise mat for comfort and cushioning.

Equipment alternatives: For those without access to a stability ball or fitness sticks, the workout can still be adapted. Substitutes like a firm cushion, a sturdy chair, or even a regular exercise ball can be used in place of a drum surface. Also, standard drumsticks, wooden spoons can provide a similar rhythmic experience.

Safety first

“As with any workout, safety is essential,” Singh advises, adding, “Proper posture is key — keep your back straight while hitting the ball to avoid straining your lower back. Secure the stability ball in a bucket or stand so it doesn’t roll away during the workout. Make sure to use correct form when swinging the drumsticks to prevent wrist, shoulder or elbow injuries. Controlled movements are better than excessive ones, and drumsticks should feel comfortable to hold without stressing the joints.”

The benefits

Cardio drumming not only increases your heart rate and improves cardiovascular endurance, but it may also enhance overall heart health. “Some studies suggest it may help lower blood pressure, though more research is needed to confirm its effects on cardiovascular health,” shares Dr Raj Kumar, senior consultant non-invasive cardiology at PSRI Hospital.

Studies have also shown that engaging in rhythmic activities, especially those involving music, stimulates the brain and improves coordination, cognitive function and mood. Furthermore, exercise combined with music has been found to increase motivation, reduce anxiety and enhance focus during physical activity .

Dr Kumar also notes, “It can burn anywhere from 500 to 1000 calories per hour, depending on the intensity, making it a great option for weight loss.”

Do you need an instructor?

While cardio drumming can be followed online or done at home, starting with a certified instructor is highly recommended. “An instructor can guide you on form, posture and technique, ensuring you avoid injury and maximise the workout’s benefits,” Singh adds. Beginners will especially benefit from personalised advice and corrections. Once you’re comfortable, cardio drumming is easy to enjoy in a home setting too.

Scientific research supports the physical and mental health benefits of rhythmic exercises like cardio drumming. But if you have any pre-existing injuries, especially in the shoulders, wrists or lower back, it’s wise to consult a trainer before diving into this high-energy workout.