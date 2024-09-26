Meet the Beverly Hills gynaecologist that the Kardashians can't stop raving about

Star-studded couple Hailey and Justin Bieber recently welcomed their son Jack Blues into the world. While the new mom has been omnipresent on the social radar for her immaculate pregnancy fits and her uber-cool beauty brand Rhode, we recently found out who her OBGYN was. Known for her expertise and compassionate care, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi has become the go-to gynaecologist for high-profile patients including but not limited to Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Munn who each have their own stories to tell about her. (left to right) Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi; Hailey and Justin Beiber posing with Jason Kennedy's son

Olivia Munn and Rihanna

Actor Olivia Munn who is married to John Mulaney, gave credit to Dr. Aliabadi for her timely cancer diagnosis calling her a “guardian angel”. Despite negative results from a routine mammogram and genetic testing, Dr. Aliabadi's assessment was the only one that claimed Munn's lifetime risk of breast cancer was 37%. This led to further testing which confirmed the presence of breast cancer.

Rihanna also famously stated in an interview that her favourite thing about Los Angeles was her gynaecologist, further emphasising Aliabadi's status among the elite.

The Kardashian-Jenner connection

Dr. Aliabadi’s association with the Kardashian-Jenner family began when Kylie Jenner, pregnant with her first child, chose Aliabadi as her OBGYN. Khloe Kardashian followed suit, leading the rest of the family to make the switch from their former OB. Aliabadi quickly became a household name in the reality TV world, appearing on shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. An interesting fact is when she delivered Tatum Thompson, she offered to keep the baby until an emotionally overwhelmed Khloe Kardashian felt ready to pick him up.“I was like, What? Who does this? Who even offers that?” said Khloe in an interview.

Through her widely popular podcast SHE MD, she also interviews a myriad of celebrities like Halsey who opened up about her experience with Ketamine Therapy and how it changed her life. She even had Kim Kardashian on the show, talking about Psoriasis and how the reality TV star dealt with it during the MET. With a clientele that also includes Olivia Culpo and members of various royal families, she has even advised SZA to remove dangerous breast implants and delivered Emma Roberts’ baby. Currently busy with her high-profile patients, she recently took time off to attend the star-studded Ambani wedding in Mumbai.

It’s clear that Dr. Aliabadi is redefining care in the spotlight, proving that when it comes to health, everyone deserves a guardian angel.