Skin and hair care tips to follow for Holi

All set to have fun with colour at Holi? But amidst all the festive fun also make sure you have a skincare and haircare regimen in place before and after you play as the dry and wet colour can leave your skin and hair rough, dry and lacklustre. By following these pre- and post-Holi skincare tips, you can ensure that your skin stays healthy and radiant throughout the festival and beyond.(Shutterstock)

SKINCARE

Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist and skin expert at ITC Dermafique, "During Holi, we tend to leave our skin exposed to different chemicals. It is extremely important to protect the skin from colour and sun damage and a few easy steps will help. Using a sunscreen which protects from harmful effects of the full sun spectrum i.e., visible light, infrared (IR), UVA and UVB becomes essential. I would advise a sun care routine before you begin your celebrations, ensuring that your product targets the 360Â° sun spectrum to protect your skin. Using a light moisturizer on the body will also help protect the skin and removal of colour post festivities becomes easier. Post the Holi celebrations, remember to use a gentle cleanser for the face, followed by a hyaluronic acid-based toner for gentle pore cleansing and finish it off with a suitable moisturizer for best hydration.”

With a little preparation and post-celebration TLC, your skin can emerge from Holi just as radiant as the colours themselves.

Pre-Holi Prep: Building a Shield



Make sure you use a full spectrum sunscreen before you step outside to play.(Shutterstock)

⦁ Hydration matters: The key to resilient skin lies in hydration. In the days before Holi, drink more water and include hydrating fruits and vegetables in your diet. Apply sunscreen and moisturizer, especially on exposed areas like your face, neck, and arms.

⦁ Use oil for protection: To protect your hair and skin from strong colours, use a sufficient amount of coconut oil or almond oil. You can also apply a leave-in conditioner to the ends of your hair for more protection.

⦁ Sunscreen is a saviour: Remember to use a full spectrum sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun before you step outside to play.



Post-Holi Pampering: Soothing and Restoring

⦁ Use a gentle cleanser: Avoid excessive cleaning after festivities. To remove the colours, use a mild cleanser with lukewarm water. A small tip is to first wipe your face with a light moisturizer to remove the colour and then use a gentle cleanser. Pat dry the face with a soft towel.

⦁ Moisturize to soothe skin: After cleansing, apply a calming moisturizer to your face and body.

⦁ Exfoliate carefully: Hold off on exfoliating for a few days after Holi. Your skin will be sensitive, and exfoliation can further irritate it.

⦁ Hydrate well: Drink plenty of water to help your skin recover from the festivities and touch it up with a light moisturizer/crème for the face and a hydrating body serum.

HAIR CARE

It's not just the skin, hair also gets affected by the colour. Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co Founder, 2.Oh! shares post Holi hair care.

Try on a oils infused with Argan, Moroccan, olive, or coconut which ensures deep hydration and protection(Shutterstock)

Says Ritu, "Make the most of Holi by following a three-step ritual. You can begin by nourishing your locks with oils infused with the goodness of Argan, Moroccan, olive, or coconut which ensures deep hydration and protection. Opt for sleek buns, high ponytails, or quirky braided updos for added protection from the colours."

For post-Holi care, she adds, "To cleanse out the hair well, use a clarifying shampoo and follow that up by a warm water rinse to loosen any colour clinging to your strands and scalp. This will ensure all traces of colour are washed away without stripping your hair's natural oils. Finish the routine off with a hair repair serum infused with strengthening keratin and nourishing argan oil. This will help restore your hair's health and leave it looking its best.”