1 dead, 170 hospitalised for suspected food poisoning at Assam CM’s event

Over 170 persons have been hospitalised in a case of suspected food poisoning at an event attended by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

According to media reports, one youth died on Tuesday night after consuming packed food at the ceremonial launch of the first session of the Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH). District officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of the death.

“We have a report of one casualty at a place called Bokoliaghat. As per the initial police report, he died by suicide due to poisoning. As of now, we can’t say whether the youth died due to consumption of food at the event,” Ng Chandra Dhwaj Singha, deputy commissioner, Karbi Anglong said.

Officials at DMCH informed that till Wednesday 4 pm, 177 persons had been hospitalised due to diarrhoea, acute stomach pain, vomiting and dehydration as a result of suspected food poisoning at Tuesday’s event.

“We have discharged 116 persons and 61 persons are admitted at the hospital. Those affected include a first year student of DMCH as well as some nursing students,” said Dr Ratul Thakur, superintendent (in-charge), DMCH.

“All patients are stable and recovering well. We have read media reports about the death of one person but that hasn’t happened in our hospital and we don’t know the cause of his death,” he added.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended the event, told journalists on Wednesday that he too had suffered from an upset stomach after consuming food at the event.

“As per our reports all patients admitted at DMCH are doing fine. Even I had the same meal from the same kitchen. I also had an upset stomach after that,” he said during a press conference.

The Karbi Anglong district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Based on its findings, action would be taken against those found responsible,” Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council told journalists.