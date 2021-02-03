1 dead, 170 hospitalised for suspected food poisoning at Assam CM’s event
Over 170 persons have been hospitalised in a case of suspected food poisoning at an event attended by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.
According to media reports, one youth died on Tuesday night after consuming packed food at the ceremonial launch of the first session of the Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH). District officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of the death.
“We have a report of one casualty at a place called Bokoliaghat. As per the initial police report, he died by suicide due to poisoning. As of now, we can’t say whether the youth died due to consumption of food at the event,” Ng Chandra Dhwaj Singha, deputy commissioner, Karbi Anglong said.
Officials at DMCH informed that till Wednesday 4 pm, 177 persons had been hospitalised due to diarrhoea, acute stomach pain, vomiting and dehydration as a result of suspected food poisoning at Tuesday’s event.
“We have discharged 116 persons and 61 persons are admitted at the hospital. Those affected include a first year student of DMCH as well as some nursing students,” said Dr Ratul Thakur, superintendent (in-charge), DMCH.
“All patients are stable and recovering well. We have read media reports about the death of one person but that hasn’t happened in our hospital and we don’t know the cause of his death,” he added.
Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended the event, told journalists on Wednesday that he too had suffered from an upset stomach after consuming food at the event.
“As per our reports all patients admitted at DMCH are doing fine. Even I had the same meal from the same kitchen. I also had an upset stomach after that,” he said during a press conference.
The Karbi Anglong district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
“We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Based on its findings, action would be taken against those found responsible,” Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council told journalists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after limiting it to 50%, Karnataka allows 100% seating in cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police personnel, sanitation workers in Delhi to get Covid shots from Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cop files defamation complaint against Arnab Goswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House republicans face identity dilemma in fight over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-CAA protest: Court dismisses Jamia's plea seeking FIR against police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to charge for wedding shoots at monuments, museums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Progress, not propaganda': Amit Shah's message on Twitter war over farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to start 3-day visit to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII to supply 1.1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Covax vaccine scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, TMC woos ST voters with demand for recognition of Sarna dharma
- At a public rally in Aipurduar, TMC chief Mamata Baneree said her government has written to the Centre to recognise Sarna dharma as a separate religion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No timeline set for holding simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox