1 killed, 16 injured as drunk driver rams Audi into pedestrians in Jaipur

The incident took place near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony on Friday night. The car was allegedly racing with another vehicle when it hit a road divider, news agency PTI reported. It then rammed into the roadside stalls and food carts on the 30-metre stretch, before coming to a stop.

A speeding Audi car in Kharabas Circle of Rajasthan's Jaipur rammed into pedestrians on Friday, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others. Police officials informed that four people were in the car, who were allegedly intoxicated and lost control of the vehicle.

Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Kadwasra said more than 50 people were present at the spot when the car went out of control. "The car hit over 10 stalls, ran over more than 16 people and finally stopped after crashing into a tree about 100 metres away," PTI quoted him saying.

According to the officials, the people in the car were allegedly intoxicated. Police detained one occupant, while the other fled the scene. Police also seized the vehicle.

All injured pedestrians were reportedly taken to Jaipuria hospital for primary treatment. Four of them were critically injured and were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Some individuals also went home with their family members.

Dr Ravinder Kumar, who received the injured victims, told PTI that initially eleven people were brought in, following which two others, making a total of thirteen people. He said that some of the injured were in serious condition, while others had minor injuries. "At present, out of the total patients who came in, one patient is admitted with us, and one was brought dead," he was quoted as saying.

The person who lost his life has been identified as Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara who was taken to the hospital but was declared dead.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the death and directed officials to ensure that the injured received proper treatment.

Deputy chief minister Premchand Bairwa and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited Jaipuria Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)