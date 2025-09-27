Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
11 BBA students from Kerala held with 12 kg of cannabis in Mangaluru

PTI
Updated on: Sept 27, 2025 05:37 pm IST

The raid led to the recovery of 12.26 kg of cannabis, reportedly sourced from Odisha and packed in seven parcels.

Eleven second-year BBA students from Kerala were arrested in Mangaluru on charges of possessing and attempting to sell cannabis in commercial quantities, police said on Saturday.

Police said all the accused were staying in the city for their college studies.(iStock photo)
Acting on a tip-off, a team from Mangaluru South Police, led by PSI Sheetal Alagur, raided an apartment near Kaprigudde Mosque in Attavar on Thursday evening. Police said all the accused were staying in the city for their college studies.

Police said the quantity and manner of packaging indicated an attempt to sell in commercial quantities. The seized contraband is valued at about 2.45 lakh.

In addition, weighing machines worth 2,000 and mobile phones valued at 1.05 lakh were recovered, taking the total value of seized property to 3.52 lakh.

Police said the source claim is based on the statements made by the accused during preliminary questioning, which is under verification.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at Mangaluru South Police Station.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other possible suspects and the broader network involved in the case.

News / India News / 11 BBA students from Kerala held with 12 kg of cannabis in Mangaluru
