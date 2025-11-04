14-year-old held for attacking woman after she resisted sexual assault in Himachal's Hamirpur

A 14-year-old boy has been held for attacking a married woman with a sickle and a stick after she resisted his attempts to allegedly sexually assault her in Himachal's Hamirpur district. Police has taken the boy, a ninth standard school student, into custody and found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. (HT file photo for representation)

The incident unfolded on Monday when the woman, 40, had gone to the fields to cut grass. The juvenile, a Class 9 student, allegedly forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her, PTI reported.

When she resisted, he allegedly attacked her with a stick and a sickle, inflicting serious injuries, news agency PTI reported quoting police officials. The woman was left lying on the ground, profusely bleeding.

She was spotted by villagers, who immediately informed the police and rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College, which further referred her to PGI, Chandigarh.

Hamirpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Sharma said that the accused confessed to the crime upon questioning adding that police have found evidence suggesting the boy committed the act with the intention of sexually assaulting the woman.

A case under relevant sections is being registered and further investigations are underway, the ASP said.

The case comes about two months after a teen in Punjab's Jalandhar was held for repeatedly raping his fiancée with his friend after sedating her and uploading her explicit videos on social media.

After the engagement, the accused introduced her to his close friend, and they both started sexually assaulting her.

The accused served her drinks laced with sedatives whenever they met. They would then rape her, while recording explicit videos of her. The woman eventually snapped ties with the accused in February this year. But he started threatening her and circulated the objectionable content online, police said.

The FIR came after the woman, aged 21, gave interviews to a private digital channel, alleging police inaction despite her complaint, HT reported earlier.

The Punjab state women commission took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed police to conduct a thorough probe, with a report by August 22.