Jalandhar teen, friend booked for raping 21-year-old fiancee, Punjab women’s panel seeks probe

The FIR came after the woman, aged 21, gave interviews to a private digital channel, alleging police inaction despite her complaint.

Even the Punjab State Women Commission took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed police to conduct a thorough probe, with a report by August 22.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police Harvinder Singh Virk said the accused had been booked under Sections 64 (2) (rape), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Both accused come from to well-to-do agricultural families.

“In her statement, the woman submitted that she got engaged with the 18-year-old last year, following which they started meeting each other. Even their families used to meet at social gatherings,” the SSP said.

After the engagement, the accused introduced her to his close friend, and they both started sexually assaulting her.

“The accused served her drinks laced with sedatives whenever they met. They would then rape her, while recording explicit videos of her. The woman eventually snapped ties with the accused in February this year. But he started threatening her and circulated the objectionable content online,” Virk said.