16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, 24th case this year

A 16-year-old student, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota late on Tuesday night, police said, taking the number of such cases in Rajasthan’s coaching hub to 24 this year. The deceased was 16 and enrolled in a coaching institute in the city. She came to Kota earlier this year. (Representative photo)

According to police records, the number is by far the highest since 2015, with seven reported in the past month.

“The teen was a native of Jharkhand’s Ranchi who arrived in Kota for medical preparation last May and had been staying in a hostel accommodation sharing with another girl in the Vigyan Nagar area,” a police officer familiar with the matter said

“She locked herself in her room last night when her roommate stepped out to speak to someone on the phone. Later her roommate called the other people and the hostel warden when the victim didn’t respond to her repeated knocks,” police added.

She was later discovered hanging from the fan in the room after breaking open the door by the warden and other girls of the hostel who also rushed her to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

“No suicide note was found and a preliminary report did not suggest any behavioural changes after speaking to her roommates and parents,” said the officer.

“The body has been sent to the district medical college hospital for an autopsy and her parents were also informed,” he added.

Kota is the centre of India’s test-preparation business, estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crores annually, according to officials in the district administration. Students from around the country arrive here in huge numbers after completing Class X, and register in these residential institutes. They also enrol in schools, most of which are largely for purposes of certification.

Students attend classes only in the institutes, which prepare them for their Class XII examination, but more importantly, entrance examinations such as NEET and JEE. Some students find the grind stressful, especially because they are away from their families.

Two other NEET students from Bihar and Maharashtra also died by suicide on August 27 within six hours after appearing for their weekly test in the coaching institute.

On August 15, an 18-year-old student from Bihar, who was preparing for JEE for admission in engineering courses, allegedly died by suicide in his paying guest (PG) accommodation in the district’s Mahaveer Nagar area.

On August 11, a 17-year-old JEE aspirant, also from Bihar, died by suicide in a hostel in Mahaveer Nagar. On August 4, another 17-year-old engineering aspirant from Bihar died by suicide in Mahaveer Nagar. A day earlier on August 3, a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in Vigyan Nagar.

According to police data, 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No suicide took place in 2020 and 2021.

Considering a rapid surge in such cases. Kota district administration on August 27 issued an order directing the coaching centres to suspend all the tests for the next two months.

On August 18, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had expressed concerns over the surge in suicides among students preparing for competitive exams in Kota district and directed officials to form a committee with all the stakeholders including coaching institutes to suggest measures to keep a check on such cases.

“There should not be any further rise in such (suicide) cases… time has come for improvement. We cannot see young students committing suicide… even the death of even one kid is unfortunate and is a huge loss for parents,” Gehlot said.

The committee in a preliminary meeting on August 29 also suggested the test preparation institutes to conduct fun activities to de-stress students, upload motivational videos on the online platform, and consider reducing syllabus to reduce pressure.

A three-member psychiatrists team appointed by the government also visited Kota on September 3 to review the psychological health of Kota students. The team submitted their report to CM.

The Kota district administration, on August 17, ordered all hostels and PG accommodations to install spring-loaded fans in all rooms “to provide students mental support and security”.

The state police department on June 22 set up a students’ cell, comprising an additional superintendent of police, three inspectors or sub-inspectors or assistant sub-inspectors and six constables, including female cops, to hold regular interactions and keep a check on students across coaching centres.

