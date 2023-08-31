‘Help students to cope with pressure’: Prez Murmu expresses concern suicide cases

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over the recent suicide by two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Rajasthan and urged all stakeholders to help students to cope with the pressure of study in a positive way. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh (File Photo)

Expressing concern over the “very serious issue” of students committing suicide, Murmu said she is pained by those students developing negative thinking which is leading to such extreme steps.

The president further urged the family members, friends, teachers and society to understand the mentality of children and help them.

Murmu was speaking at the state-level launch of ‘Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh’ (year of positive change) of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Retreat Centre in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Referring to the recent suicide by two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Rajasthan, the president said “On one hand, our country is reaching new heights every day… We have hoisted our flag on the moon and brought laurels in the field of sports at the international level...and on the other hand, there is a very serious issue, I want to put forth before you. Just a few days ago, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives… This is a serious concern.”

“All stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and positively take study pressure. They should help students in moving ahead with confidence,” she said.

The President said that every individual has a unique talent.

“It is good to take inspiration from others but one should understand one’s own interests and abilities and choose the right direction. For this, it is necessary to communicate with self. By awakening inner self, one can increase one’s own capabilities. With positive thinking and actions, not only our own lives but also the lives of people around us can be improved,” added Murmu.

She urged all to develop their inner strength, keep doing positive work and stay with positive thoughts and good company, asserting that it is everyone’s responsibility to bring change.

“..If you are dreaming of Ram Rajya, then you will have to become Ram and Sita and head in the same direction to make the country a ‘Vishwa Guru’,” she added.

The President arrived on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which she will attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur on Friday.