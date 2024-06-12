 16-yr-old boy run over by Darjeeling toy train; third death since 2022 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16-yr-old boy run over by Darjeeling toy train; third death since 2022

ByPramod Giri
Jun 12, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Launched by the British in 1881 and declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly called the toy train, is famous for joy rides and draws thousands of tourists

Siliguri: A 16-year-old boy died under the wheels of a toy train at Kurseong in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, adding that this was the third death of its kind since March 2022. 

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly called the toy train (File Photo)
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly called the toy train (File Photo)

The deceased was identified as Surya Routh, a resident of Kurseong’s Dak Bungalow area, police said. He was declared dead on arrival at the local sub-divisional hospital. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A police official, who requested anonymity, said, “Surya was standing on the platform when the train, which was going from Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri, rolled in. The boy somehow fell on the tracks and the train dragged him for some distance although the driver had applied the brakes immediately.”

Launched by the British in 1881 and declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly called the toy train, is famous for joy rides and draws thousands of tourists.

“Since the train runs slowly many people tend to ignore the fact that it is a machine and can pose danger as well,” a railway official said on condition of anonymity.

On June 6, a woman named Sita Routh was hit by a train near St Anthony School on the outskirts of Kurseong. She is admitted to a hospital, officials said.

On February 13 last year, a 70-year-old man, Khadga Bahadur Tamang, a resident of Tindharia Tea Estate, died after he was hit by a train.

On March 28, 2022, a man died after he was run over while crossing the tracks at Dagapur on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Chandrababu Naidu CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 16-yr-old boy run over by Darjeeling toy train; third death since 2022
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On