173K ha forests cleared in 9 years, Lok Sabha informed

An area larger than NCT of Delhi was diverted for various non-forestry purposes including infrastructure projects between 2014-15 and 2023-24, the Union environment ministry has informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Experts have been critical of India’s forest cover data because it counts farms, orchards, plantations etc as forests due to its ambiguous definition. (HT Archive)

The forest area measuring 173,396.87 hectares was transferred under the provisions of Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav said in a written response to query raised by CPI(ML) MP Raja Ram Singh.

Yadav said the Forest Survey of India’s first report of 1987 used LANDSAT-MSS satellite data with a spatial resolution of 80m at 1:1 million scale, whereas the latest report the Indian State of Forests Report (ISFR), 2023 is based on Resourcesat-2 LISS III satellite image, with a spatial resolution of 23. m and scale of 1:50,000. “FSI has always kept pace with technological advancements and improved its assessment over the years. Further, the National Forest Inventory programme of FSI is based on a robust statistical design under which every year field inventory data is collected from about 20,000 sample plots spread over the entire country. To ensure scientific accuracy, transparency, reliable ground truthing and correct assessment of forest cover, FSI increased its ground truthing points from 3,414 in ISFR 2021 to 8,494 in ISFR 2023,” he added, while acknowledging that forest cover mapping for preparation of ISFR encompasses all types of lands without regard to their ownership, land use, or legal status. The methodology used by the Forest Survey of India for assessment of forest cover is based on internationally accepted criteria as per Kyoto Protocol and includes all lands, more than 1 hectare in area, with a canopy of more than 10% irrespective of ownership and legal status, he clarified.

Experts have been critical of India’s forest cover data because it counts farms, orchards, plantations etc as forests due to its ambiguous definition.

In a written response to another question on forest land diversion, Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment said that between 2021-22 and 2023-24, forest area measuring 59,882.07 ha was approved to be used for various non-forestry purposes including infrastructure projects.

The data shows the largest forest area was diverted from Madhya Pradesh (14157.02 ha) during the period.

Singh was responding to questions by INC MP, MK Vishnu Prasad.

Singh said responsibility of conserving forests lies with state governments: “The protection and management of forest and tree resources is primarily the responsibility of the concerned State Government/Union Territory Administration. There are legal frameworks for the protection and management of forest and tree resources which include, the Indian Forest Act 1927, and the State Forest Acts and Rules. The State Governments /UT Administrations take appropriate actions to protect forests and trees as per the provisions made under these Acts/ Rules.”