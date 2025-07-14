2 Chhattisgarh sisters arrested for cheating in sub-engineer recruitment exam: Police

RAIPUR: An engineer and her sister have been arrested for allegedly cheating in the Chhattisgarh VYAPAM Sub-Engineer recruitment exam in Bilaspur on Sunday, police said. The case came to light after a member of the Congress’s students wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) received a tip (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Electronic devices including a hidden camera, miniature earbuds and a walkie-talkie set that were used to transmit images of the question paper and receive answers, have been seized from the two sisters identified by the police as Annu Surya, who had an engineering degree from the state’s Korea district, and her sister Anuradha Surya.

The case came to light after members of the Congress’s students wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) received a tip about a woman, later identified as Anuradha, using the electronic devices under suspicious circumstances in an autorickshaw parked near an examination centre.

The exam was being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (CG VYAPAM) for recruitment to Sub-Engineer (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical) posts under the Public Works Department.

Police said seven electronic devices, including a secret camera hidden in Annu’s clothing, a microphone, a Bluetooth device, walkie-talkies, a tablet, and mobile phones, were seized from the two sisters.

According to the police, Annu used the hidden camera to send out images of the question paper. Her sister searched online for the answers to the questions and relayed the answer via a walkie-talkie connected to a micro-earpiece worn by Annu.

Both sisters were arrested under sections 318(2) (cheating), 112(2) (organised crime), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Chhattisgarh Examination Act.

Police said Annu Surya, a native of Jashpur, was an engineering graduate from Korea and currently works as a schoolteacher. Her sister Anuradha is a student based in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Following the incident, Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI ) workers staged a protest, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the case.