Delhi: British woman sexually assaulted, inappropriately touched; 2 held

The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a 36-year-old woman from the United Kingdom. A police officer aware of the matter said the woman visited a hospital on Wednesday morning after she felt uneasy and told doctors about the alleged assault. He added the doctors reported the matter to police. The woman told police that she came to India on March 7. (HT Photo)

The woman told police that she came to India on March 7 and first visited Goa before coming to Delhi on March 12. She befriended a man through Instagram. The two checked into a hotel where the man allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman alleged that a housekeeping staff at the hotel also allegedly touched her inappropriately. Police said that both the accused have been arrested, and further probe was underway.