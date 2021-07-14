LeT commander Abu Huraira, 2 other terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter: Police

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Huraira and two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Wednesday, the police said.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed alongwith 2 local #terrorists. #Congratulations to Police & SFs," Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vinay Kumar, tweeted.

The encounter started on Tuesday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town.

The operation was launched following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered and search operation is going on.