211 DNA samples of Ahmedabad plane crash victims matched

Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, on Thursday stated that 211 DNA samples of those who were killed in the Air India 171 crash had been matched, further stating that other samples were being verified. Nilesh Vaghela, a casket maker, shows coffins he made for the victims, who were killed in the Air India flight 171 crash, in Ahmedabad(AFP)

He also stated that the administration had been trying its best and would call on families to collect the remains as soon as the reports of the DNA samples came.

"211 (DNA) samples have been matched. All other samples are being verified... The administration is trying its best. As soon as the report comes, the families will be called immediately. We try not to waste even a single minute. We are here to assist the families," Joshi told ANI.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the co-pilot of the flight, Clive Kunder, were brought to his residence in Mumbai today.

Visuals from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered at his place while his family stood in front of his portrait and mourned their tragic loss.

Kunder lived with his mother and father in the Goregaon (West) area. His body arrived earlier today at Mumbai Airport and was transported to his residence.

Earlier on June 12, the day of the accident, Actor Vikrant Massey offered condolences and said that Kunder was his "family friend."

In an Instagram post, Vikrant offered condolences to the victims and their families, revealing Clive was the first officer on "that fateful" AI171 flight, which crashed minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected," he expressed grief.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.